CLARION – Milton Hershey School invites prospective students and families to a free informational event in Clarion with MHS admissions counselors.
Families will learn how Milton Hershey School’s top-notch pre-K through 12th grade education offerings and positive home life structure could create a brighter future for their children. The session will explore the technology-driven education and hands-on learning opportunities. Additionally, the counselors will explain the role of the caring houseparents, who ensure a positive learning environment for all students.
The session will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Sakura Buffet in Clarion.
Milton Hershey school is a cost-free, private, coeducational school in Hershey, Pa., for children from families of lower income. The school provides a positive, nurturing home life year-round so children have the skills necessary to be successful in all aspects of life. MHS offers small class sizes which foster a personalized learning environment. The school also offers honors and AP courses, as well as a career and technical training curriculum.
For more information and to register for this event, call 1-800-322-3248 or register online at mhskids.org.