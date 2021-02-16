Mindy Sue Procious, 41, of Hawthorn, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born February 14, 1979 in Clarion, she was the daughter of Edward A. and Rhonda S. (Shoemaker) Yount.
She married Jason S. Procious on April 5, 2003. He survives.
Mrs. Procious was employed as a Dental Hygienist for Dr. Quinn Lundberg in Brockway.
She attended the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem.
Survivors include her father, Edward Yount of New Bethlehem; her husband, Jason Procious of Hawthorn; two daughters, Jenna Procious and Bethany Procious, both of Hawthorn; and a sister, Jennifer Pfaff and her husband, Jason, of Shippenville.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rhonda Yount.
Funeral services were held at at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Dottie Kunselman officiating.
Interment was in the Hawthorn Cemetery.
