ROSSITER — It was the Miners’ turn for the pitching gem and now Rossiter’s Federation League best-of-five semifinal series with the Brookville Grays is tied at 1-1.
Left-hander Daren Byers tossed a two-hitter, striking out five and walking four in the Miners’ 6-0 shutout of the visiting Grays at Shaffer Field Wednesday night.
Game 3 is tonight at McKinley Field in Brookville starting at 6 p.m. A Game 4 will now be played for sure in Rossiter on Saturday with a possible Game 5 on Sunday if necessary.
After the Grays opened with an 8-0 win on Tuesday, it was the Miners’ turn as Byers allowed just a single to Jake Meeker in the fourth inning and two-out single to Blaise Roush in the seventh.
“All you had to do is to throw strikes and paint corners,” said Byers, a former Punxsutawney Chuck and a starting outfielder as a freshman this spring at Clarion University. “I was throwing changeups on the outside corner and everybody was rolling over on it and curve balls low and in and back foot to righties, it’s a tough pitch to hit.”
That’s two strong playoff outings for Byers, who struck out 13 in a complete-game win over Pulaski in the opening round.
“We needed this game really bad because we had a lot of errors in the last game and didn’t play well defensively and tonight we didn’t have any errors and played really well,” said Byers, who scored the first run in the first inning after singling with one out and scoring on Isaac Stouffer’s two-out single.
Rossiter made it 3-0 with two more runs in the fourth, chasing Grays starter Hayden Callen after the first five batters reached base. A walk, error and hit batter starting things and Ashton Stonbraker had the only hit in the inning, singling in Pete Meterko. Anthony Maseto’s bases-loaded walk brought home Stouffer.
Similar to Tuesday’s Grays win, the winning team broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth. The Miners batted around and scored three runs, getting RBI singles from Isaac London and Addison Neal. Matt Gourley was hit by a pitch by reliever Blaise Roush to force in the final run.
Byers retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced with three strikeouts and a walk. In the fourth, Joey Lopez walked and Jake Meeker singled, but after Callen’s flyout to center moved Lopez to third, Byers induced an inning-ending double play ball back to the mound off the bat of Jamison Rhoades.
That was the only inning the Grays got a runner past first.
The Miners are now 3-0 against the Grays at home, sweeping a five-inning doubleheader back on June 15. The Grays won the other regular-season matchup by forfeit.
The Grays’ had their 12-game winning streak snapped. Their last loss came a day after that twinbill loss to the Miners in a 7-6 loss to Sykesville.
ROSSITER 6, BROOKVILLE 0
Score By Innings
Brookville 000 000 0 - 0
Rossiter 100 203 x - 6
Brookville –0
Hunter Geer cf 3000, Joey Lopez ss 2000, Jake Meeker c 1010, Hayden Callen p-1b-2b 3000, Jamison Rhoades lf 3000, Chase Palmer rf 3000, Blaise Roush 1b-p 3010, Drew Beichner 3b 2000, Owen Caylor 2b-p 2000. Totals: 23-0-2-0.
Rossiter –6
Addison Neal rf 4121, Daren Byers p 4110, Pete Meterko ss 2110, Isaac Stouffer 3b 3111, Matt Gourley 1b 2011, Ashton Stonbraker c 4011, Anthony Maseto rf 1101, Tyler Richardson lf 2000, Cory Geer ph 0000, Isaac London cf 3111. Totals: 25-6-8-6.
Errors: Brookville 1, Rossiter 0. LOB: Rossiter 9, Brookville 4. DP: Rossiter 1, Brookville 1. SAC: Geer. HBP: Gourley 2 (by Callen, by Roush).
Pitching
Brookville: Callen 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 SO, 2 BB; Roush 2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 SO, 3 BB; Caylor 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB.
Rossiter: Byers 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 SO, 4 BB.
Winning pitcher: Byers. Losing pitcher: Callen.