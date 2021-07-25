BROOKVILLE — Not surprisingly, a hard-fought series came down to the final inning in the deciding game and it was the Rossiter Miners who left Brookville with a berth in the Federation League finals.
Sunday’s 7-3 win over the Grays landed the Miners in the best-of-seven finals starting Tuesday at DuBois against the top-seeded defending champion Rockets, who blast into the series with a 21-game winning streak with a sparkling 46-3-1 record over their last 50 games dating back to the beginning of last season.
For now, the pitching-worn and No. 3 seed Miners will take what they accomplished in beating No. 2 seed Brookville, which extended their best-of-five series to the final game on Sunday with a 1-0 win at Rossiter Saturday.
Two straight games, the Miners went to pitchers on three days of rest as Isaac London limited the Grays to just that one run on Saturday — a Nathan Bonfardine solo homer in the second inning — while lefty Daren Byers wound up going the distance on Sunday on three days rest after blanking the Grays 6-0 in Game 2 last Wednesday.
Sunday, Byers took a 3-1 lead and a three-hitter into the bottom of the sixth inning before the Grays tied it with two runs. Hunter Geer, Saturday’s hero with his three-hitter, tripled in a run then scored when Chase Palmer singled past third baseman Isaac Stouffer with one out.
The Grays couldn’t push any more across, leaving the bases loaded.
In the top of the seventh, Grays starter Thomas Plummer took a gutsy five-hitter into the inning and got two quick outs before the Miners put the next seven batters on base to score four runs.
London, Byers and an infield single by Isaac Stouffer brought up the left-handed Pete Meterko, who delivered a clutch two-run single, taking an outside pitch on a 1-2 offering from Plummer down the left-field line.
“My goal obviously is to put the bat on the ball, but I was trying to adjust the last couple at-bats prior to that. I was just jamming myself, so my mindset was to just square it up,” said Meterko, the 43-year-old shortstop and longtime Miners mainstay. “The ball was outside, a lot outside. It was high and out.”
“I normally don’t take it that way, These guys here said they haven’t seen me go that way in years. I never go that way usually.”
Grays manager Bob McCullough has seen a few of Meterko’s at-bats as well.
“I haven’t seen him hit a ball down the line like that in a long time,” he said.
Plummer was out of gas at that point, yielding to Jake Meeker who walked Matt Gourley to load the bases again. Ashton Stonbraker reached on an infield error to push home another run and Meeker hit Dylan Kachmar to force in the fourth run of the inning.
The Grays stranded two runners in the bottom of the seventh, ending their season at 19-9 overall.
“I thought we were going to make a comeback and in fact I felt really strong about it but then Plummer got into a little trouble in the seventh,” McCullough said. “I give Rossiter credit. They played pretty well. They have some ballplayers who are not just questionable but good. They’re tough.”
The Miners take a 17-10 record into the finals. They wound up 5-3 against the Grays, taking three of the final four after the Grays took the opener of their playoff series.
“This was the second day we’ve used guys on short rest with Isaac London on Saturday,” Miners manager Cory Geer said. “I’ll be honest, depth-wise pitching we don’t have a lot, but we’ve kind of been able to piece it together here and there all year. Daren and Isaac stepped up huge the last two days. Daren, it was a really gritty performance by him. That’s a very good Brookville team and we have a lot respect for those guys. It was a back-and-forth series.”
Earlier, the Miners scored twice in the third, both runs unearned after a bad throw to second from Plummer on Kachmar’s sacrifice bunt attempt. London singled deep to center just over Geer’s glove on his back-to-the infield try to drive in the first run and Byers’ pushed home Kachmar on a sacrifice fly.
The Grays answered in the bottom of the third on Geer’s first of three hits, a two-out single that scored Brady Caylor.
Stouffer doubled to lead off the fourth, moved to third on Meterko’s situational hitting with a groundout to second and scored on Gourley’s sacrifice fly to make it 3-1. It stood that way until the Grays rallied in the sixth.
“I felt that if we could get out with a tie, we were OK. We had the top of our order coming, so I felt good about that,” Meterko said. “Baseball is a psychological game, so the momentum was even at that point. Had they scored (again), they would’ve had it.”
And the Miners, how with a four-run lead, stuck with Byers in the seventh. He navigated well through an eight-hit complete game with two strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter.
“He’s been good the whole series and pitched well in both playoff series in his three outings in the playoffs,” Meterko said.
Saturday
Grays 1, Miners 0
At Shaffer Field, Hunter Geer’s three-hitter and Bonfardine’s second-inning homer down the left-field line was enough to lift the Grays past the Miners to force Sunday’s game.
In a sub-70 pitch outing, Geer gave up three singles, all leadoff hits to Addison Neal in the first and fourth innings, and Tyler Richardson in the sixth. He struck out two and didn’t walk a batter.
Meeker, Plummer and Lopez had the Grays’ other hits off Miners starter London, who also went the distance and struck out seven while walking four.
Neal stole second in the fourth and was the lone Miner to get past first base base.
SUNDAY
GAME 5
ROSSITER 7, BROOKVILLE 3
Score By Innings
Rossiter 002 100 4 - 7
Brookville 001 002 0 - 3
Rossiter –7
Addison Neal 2b 4000, Isaac London cf 3121, Daren Byers p 3111, Isaac Stouffer 3b 4220, Pete Meterko ss 4112, Matt Gourley 1b 2001, Ashton Stonbraker c 3110, Cory Geer cr 0000, Dylan Kachmar rf 3101, Tyler Richardson lf 3020. Totals: 29-7-9-6.
Brookville –3
Brady Caylor 2b 4120, Jake Meeker c 2100, Hunter Geer cf 4132, Nathan Bonfardine 3b 4010, Trent Corle pr 0000, Chase Palmer rf-c 3011, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3010, Joey Lopez ss 3000, Bryce Rafferty dh 2000, Thomas Plummer p-rf 0000, Blaise Roush lf 2000, Kane McCall ph 1000. Totals: 29-3-8-3.
Errors: Brookville 2, Rossiter 2. LOB: Brookville 8, Rossiter 8. DP: Brookville. 2B: Stouffer, Stonbraker. 3B: Geer. SAC: Gourley. SB: Neal. HBP: Meeker (by Byers), Kachmar (by Meeker).
Pitching
Rossiter: Byers 7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Brookville: Plummer 6 2/3 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Meeker 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Byers. Losing pitcher: Plummer.
GAME 4
SATURDAY
BROOKVILLE 1, ROSSITER 0
Score By Innings
Brookville 010 000 0 - 1
Rossiter 000 000 0 - 0
Brookville –1
Brady Caylor 2b 3000, Hunter Geer p 3000, Jake Meeker c 2010, Nathan Bonfardine 3b 3111, Thomas Plummer cf 3010, Jamison Rhoades lf 3000, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3000, Joey Lopez ss 2010, Owen Caylor pr 0000, Blaise Roush rf 2000. Totals: 24-1-4-1.
Rossiter –0
Addison Neal 2b 3020, Daren Byers cf 3000, Pete Meterko ss 3000, Isaac Stoffer 3b 3000, Matt Gourley 1b 3000, Ashton Stonbraker c 2000, Anthony Maseto rf 2000, Tyler Richardson lf 2010, Dylan Kachmar pr 0000, Isaac London p 2000. Totals: 23-0-3-0.
Errors: Rosster 1, Brookville 0. LOB: Brookville 6, Rossiter 2. HR: Bonfardine. SB: Neal.
Pitching
Brookville: Geer 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB.
Rossiter: London 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 SO, 4 BB.
Winning pitcher: Geer. Losing pitcher: London.