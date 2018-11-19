If the admonition to not count your blessings seems strange, especially two days before Thanksgiving, let me explain. Even though it is a very common experience, it is one that might actually do more harm than good. In fact, as we prepare to count our blessings this Thanksgiving, let me suggest two potential dangers.
First, counting our blessings may actually cause us to swell with pride as we begin to see that which we have as something that WE have accomplished. Of all of the deadly sins, pride is the worst. God was very aware of what can happen to the human heart when it fills with pride and we forget the source of all good things. That is why, before entering the Promised Land, God gave a warning to Israel. “Take care that you do not forget the Lord your God, by failing to keep his commandments, his ordinances, and his statutes, which I am commanding you today. When you have eaten your fill and have built fine houses and live in them, and when your herds and flocks have multiplied, and your silver and gold is multiplied, and all that you have is multiplied, then do not exalt yourself, forgetting the Lord your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt. Do not say to yourself, ‘My power and the might of my own hand have gotten me this wealth’” (Deuteronomy 8:11-14).
Prosperous times cause human beings to forget. We are always ready to turn to God in times of need but often forget a simple thank you in times of prosperity. Remember the 10 lepers. All 10 petitioned Jesus for relief. All 10 were healed. Only one returned to give thanks. Not a very good showing for humanity.
Counting our blessings can fill us with pride, self-assurance and ingratitude. But counting our blessings has a second danger. That danger is that we may actually count things as blessings that are not blessings at all.
One thing that we know for certain is that as human beings we are susceptible to hurt, disaster and death. Now I mention that, not as a fatalistic pessimist, but as a realist. And when these times occur, what are we to conclude? That we are not blessed? That we are being punished? That God has forsaken us? The answer to each of these questions is a resounding NO!
But what are we to do when there appear to be no material blessings to count? It is precisely then that we are to remember that God is present. Whatever the circumstances, whatever the day may hold, God is present. That is the point of Isaiah’s words to the exiles in Babylon:
When you pass through the waters, I will be with you;
and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you;
when you walk through fire you shall not be burned,
and the flame shall not consume you.
Fear not, for I am with you (Isaiah 43:2,5).
The danger of counting blessings is the realization that when it comes to health, wealth or good fortune, we may not appear to have been blessed. Such a realization may cause us to miss the greatest blessing of all — the assurance of God’s presence no matter what our lot in life might be.
So this Thanksgiving, let us not spend time counting blessings that may or may not be present. Let us instead give God thanks that no matter what, God is with us indeed. AMEN
