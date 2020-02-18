When one thinks of some of the greatest love passages in scripture, one rarely, if ever, thinks of Jonah. In fact, the one thing most people remember about Jonah is that he is the guy who was swallowed by the whale. And while that is a piece of Jonah’s story, it is not the whole of the story. In fact, the whale is not at all a main character in the story. In fact, it only appears as a means of transportation to get Jonah closer to his God-given destination of Nineveh. Still, as often happens with scripture, we allow the details to consume us and we forget the main point of the story. That point, which appears at the end of chapter three is: “When God saw what they did, how they turned from their evil ways, God changed his mind about the calamity that he had said he would bring upon them; and he did not do it” (Jonah 3:10). Far from being the story of a big fish, Jonah is the story of God’s never-ending love for humanity; and it is Jonah and we who need to hear that.
Remember that it is after God calls Jonah a second time that he reluctantly agrees to go to Nineveh and preach. Jonah walks to about the middle of the city and says, “Forty days more, and Nineveh shall be overthrown!”
Then something amazing happens. Every citizen of the city — from the king to the poorest of the poor — had a change of heart. Everyone donned sackcloth and ashes and repented of their evil ways. But this displeased Jonah and he became angry. He prayed to the Lord and said, “O Lord! Is not this what I said while I was still in my own country? That is why I fled to Tarshish at the beginning; for I knew that you are a gracious God and merciful, slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love, and ready to relent from punishing” (4:1-2).
Jonah begrudged God giving the Ninevites a second chance. You know, Jonah, who had just received a second chance himself was upset with God for sparing a city filled with people who responded to the call of God exactly the way God wanted them to respond. It was time to teach this self-righteous prophet a lesson.
Jonah went to a hilltop to watch and to wait. While he was sitting there in the hot sun, God caused a bush to grow over Jonah to shade him. Jonah was pleased until the bush died. This caused Jonah’s anger to boil and he begged God to let him die. Then God said to Jonah, “You are concerned about the bush, for which you did not labor and which you did not grow; it came into being in a night and perished in a night. And should I not be concerned about Nineveh, that great city, in which there are more than a hundred and twenty thousand persons who do not know their right hand from their left, and also many animals?” (4:10-11).
Now it is interesting that Jonah’s story ends here. We have no idea what Jonah ultimately decided about his anger and God’s second chances. So, if Jonah is only a story about a big fish, then it is interesting but far removed from our experiences. If, however, it is a story about God’s grace toward us and others, then it truly is an unusual lesson in love. AMEN