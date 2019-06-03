When I was a child, I would occasionally stop in my mother’s room as she was doing her nightly devotions. Most nights I would sit quietly as she knelt and prayed, but there were a few nights when I would ask her to pray out loud. Now I clearly remember two things about those nights. First, she never balked at the request, and second, she would name the immediate family members for whom she prayed, and my name was there. “Well,” you might say, “Of course your name was there, after all, you are a son.” And that’s true, but the experience stands out to me because that was the first time I ever had the knowledge or the experience of someone else praying for me. The feeling was and still is overwhelming. And that is how we all should feel when we read John 17:20-26.
This scripture is actually part of a longer passage often referred to as Jesus’ High Priestly Prayer which he offered in the upper room prior to his betrayal and crucifixion. This prayer falls naturally into three specific petitions. First, in verses 1-5, Jesus prays that his life and impending death may bring glory to God alone. In petition two Jesus turns his attention to the disciples. Here he asks God to keep and protect them when he — after three years of constant instruction about the love and purpose of God — is no longer physically present with them.
After Jesus entrusts his disciples to God’s continued guidance and care, knowing that God supplies everything they will need, he turns his attention to another group of people. The third petition is for those who believe because of the disciples’ work. It is for the believers of the future, the church universal. Jesus said, “I ask not only on behalf of these, but also on behalf of those who will believe in me through their word, that they may all be one. As you, Father, are in me and I am in you, may they also be in us, so that the world may believe that you have sent me (17:20-22).” This part of the prayer is offered for US!
Hours before his death on the cross, Jesus turned his attention to us. Not only is his concern for our well being and our opportunity to be with him in eternity, but he repeats a plea that he offered for the disciples. He asks that “they may all be one. As you, Father, are in me and I am in you, may they also be in us.” In his great prayer, Jesus prays that his followers to come — the church — might be one.
What exactly does that petition mean? To begin to understand, we must remember again that it is offered in the context of a prayer, Jesus’ conversation with God. Because of that, Jesus never tells his disciples that they must be one and he certainly never explains how to create oneness within the Body. What he does do is to ask the Father to bring such oneness to pass. He places the Body of believers — you and me — firmly in the Father’s hands and entrusts us to His care. Now this doesn’t remove our responsibility to love each other, to love our brothers and sisters of all Christian traditions. But it should remind us that when our human efforts fall short — as they ultimately will — we can join Jesus in prayer and place the Church in God’s hands once again. You see the Church’s success in and witness to the world depends not on human effort or will, but on God. Jesus’ prayer reminds us that what is ultimately at stake is that the world comes to believe. And as a testament of faith, we verify or deny the presence of God by our unity or lack thereof. The church is not supposed to focus on numbers and institution, but on bearing witness to the grace and glory of God in our midst.
The great 20th century author, Frederick Buechner, wrote in “The Clown in the Belfry,” “Maybe the best thing that could happen to the church would be for a great tidal wave of history to wash it all away — the church buildings tumbling, the church money all lost, the church bulletins blowing through the air like dead leaves, the difference between preachers and congregations all lost too. Then all we would have left would be each other and Christ, which was all there was in the first place (p. 185).” And Jesus prayed that “they may all be one. As you, Father, are in me and I am in you, may they also be in us.” Jesus prayed for us and we should rejoice and be glad.
AMEN.