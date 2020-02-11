People see what they want or expect to see. That is called selective perception. Selective perception suggests that human beings notice certain things and ignore others when it comes to perceiving reality. For example, two people may witness the same traffic accident, but when asked, one remembers the make and model of the cars while the other remembers what each driver was wearing. Such is the case with Jesus and his disciples when they entered Jerusalem. According to Mark’s Gospel, the disciples entered the city and were impressed with the massive buildings. “Look, Teacher, what wonderful stones and what wonderful buildings” (13:1). Jesus, however, was not impressed. In fact, while surrounded by the impressive buildings of the city, he spoke of the impending fall of Jerusalem. Likewise, the disciples were impressed by the scribes, those who devoted themselves daily to the study of the law. But again, Jesus was unimpressed. “Beware of the scribes who devour widows’ houses and for a pretense make long prayers. They will receive the greater condemnation” (Mark 12:38-40).
So what exactly impressed Jesus? Mark says that he entered the temple and sat down opposite the treasury and watched those who entered deposit their offerings. Mark says, “Many rich people put in large sums. And a poor widow came, and put in two copper coins, which make a penny. Truly I tell you, this poor widow has put in more than all those who are contributing to the treasury. For all of them have contributed out of their abundance; but she out of her poverty has put in everything she had” (12:41-44).
Now it’s easy to understand why the disciples were taken by the countless displays of wealth and all the trappings of opulence they saw that day. After all, they had been conditioned to see wealth as a sure sign that the person who had the wealth had found favor with God. But Jesus did not share their perception. For what impressed him most was the willingness and worth of the widow and her comparatively small contribution.
In fact, if we look closely at the widow and her gift, we will notice that there are three characteristics of her giving that should guide our own.
First, like the widow, our giving is to be sacrificial. Time and time again Jesus reminds his disciples and us that true giving comes, not from our excess — not from what is left over — but from our very substance. Second, our giving is to be non-restrictive. Non-restrictive giving means giving without reservation or strings attached. And finally, our giving is to grow from gratitude. We give because we recognize that God has given so very much to us.
“He sat down opposite the treasury, and watched the crowd putting money into the treasury” (Mark 12:41). As so often happens with Jesus, the most valuable lesson comes from the most unexpected of people. All we need do is see what he sees to get a lesson in giving, Amen.