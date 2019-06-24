My great-niece is five years old and will be soon heading to Kindergarten next school year. During a recent visit with her, she excitedly told me that she could count in Spanish! Being that counting is the only thing that I can remember from my years of Spanish, I decided I would practice with her. I began with “Uno” to which she quickly replied “DOS!” I continued with “Tres,” expecting a quick response from her with “CUATRO.” Instead, my niece only paused. I started again, trying to coax her to name the next numbers. I thought back to several years ago when I sat with her as she practiced counting in English. The first few numbers were very easy for her to remember but as we kept counting, she seemed to forget and would always need a little reminder of what number was next. For my niece, starting to count was easy and those beginning numbers quickly came to mind. It was the less obvious numbers that were harder for her to recall. As she persevered in her counting, it became easier and easier.
This counting experience with my niece made me think of the verse that is found in James 1:2-3, “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance.” For me, it is so easy to count the obvious blessings in my life that bring me endless joy. Whether it be family, good health, or wonderful community; they quickly come to mind. Just like my niece and her counting — “1, 2 and 3!” But what about those numbers that are harder to remember? What about the trials in life that don’t immediately bring joy? Why is it that, like my niece, those things so easily slip my mind? The trials of life that, at the time, don’t make sense or have meaning. You know, the really hard things — family stresses, loss of job, growing older and so many more. How can I count those as JOY?
Sometimes, like my niece, I think I just need a little reminder. Family stress does occur, but any stress from a family can only be considered a blessing. There are so many folks out there that would do anything to have a family member or friend to walk alongside of through the rough patches in life. What about a loss of job? Well, perhaps God has a bigger and better plan for my life than I could ever imagine. However, in order to live out His plan, I need to lay down my own and trust fully in that He will take care of me as He always has. What about dealing with getting older, all while watching my loved ones grow older? There is the simple reminder that our life here on Earth is incomparable to eternity that we will spend in Heaven, enjoying the plenty of time that we will have with those that we love.
It is the obvious, big lessons in life that are so easy to count as joy. When the tough times come around and we find trial among trial knocking at our door, it becomes much more difficult. However, a child doesn’t stop counting at 1, 2, 3. They continue, they practice, they persevere; and so must we. There will be times when others must remind us to see goodness in life, when it becomes almost too difficult to bare, when we can’t find the strength to make it through. But with God, we must remember that we are not alone. Trials are used by our loving God to grow us, to strengthen us, and to mold us into who He wants us to be. It is through difficulty and pain that God has the potential of producing something good in us. When we count it all joy, whatever the circumstance may be, we grow, we learn and we become wiser. We learn to lean on God and not on ourselves. We learn to trust God, as He is the one that carries us through the hurt, the anxiety and the confusion. We learn to look to our God to be the one that brings hope.
James encourages Christians to embrace trials, not for what they presently are, but for the outcome that God will accomplish through them. Worldly joy is fleeting and happiness comes and goes. When you have lost a loved one, when you are hurting so deeply, when you don’t know where to go next — the happiness that the world brings will never sustain you. It will not be there to cling to. It is God that promises that no matter what, he will never leave you or forsake you.
When I consider how God has intervened for me in the moments where I couldn’t see a solution anywhere, I grow joyful and stronger in faith. His promises remain true, His love remains steadfast and He remains faithful.
Joy through the Holy Spirit will always be with you. God is strong, trustworthy, and ready to carry your burden for you. Even in your darkest days when grief and unbearable sadness threaten to overwhelm you, God’s joy is still there. Just keep counting!