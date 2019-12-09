For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given….And his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace. (Isaiah 9:6)
Can you read Isaiah 9:6 without hearing the throngs of a massive chorus of Handel’s Messiah in the background, feeling the timpani, and seeing the trumpets herald the news? Christ is coming! The Savior of the World himself is coming to save us. We are bursting at the seams with the news this December in Western Pennsylvania — Christmas pageants and concerts, special services, tree lightings and gatherings all around — there is truly something for everyone.
It’s easy to get so caught up in the business of the season that we forget to take some quiet moments for reflection and praise. It is good that we should herald the news and sound the trumpet — but it is also good to seek out quiet oasis for reflection and prayer. We remember that amidst the exuberance of angels singing to shepherds and their flocks was a meek stable with a child in a manger. As bright as the star of wonder lit the night sky, the Savior of our world lay hidden among oxen and donkeys, tucked away in the cold of winter.
Whether you are drawn to the stillness of freshly fallen snow or the bright lights of area Christmas parades and tree lightings, there is a place for you in the Christmas story. There is a place for you to receive your King, to bow down and worship the child in the manger and to give what you can to this child through the way you serve those around you. Even if you feel like the little drummer boy who asks “What can I give him?” be assured that giving your heart to Christ is enough. Jesus takes it from there.
When you give Christ your heart, he transforms you from the inside out. He heals your heart so that you can forgive, restores your joy so that you can dance and fills your soul with with peace to release you from the grip of worry. Our King has come so that you might have life and have it abundantly. His name is Emmanuel, God with us. Jesus — the one who saves. He comes to us as one unknown but does not leave us in our grief and suffering. He brings us the very hope of life everlasting. He brings us the assurance that the light shines in the darkness and the darkness cannot overcome it.
Turn up the radio when your favorite Christmas tunes come on, take a walk in the snow to enjoy the stillness of the season and share what you have with someone in need. Through it all, immerse yourself in the story of the season — the real story behind it all — that had the angels singing and the wise men searching. Let us celebrate the fullness of both Advent and Christmas as we remember the extravagant love that God has shown us through his Son. Remember that in the center of all things is Christ, who loves you, redeems you, forgives you and calls you his own — through the hustle and bustle of all seasons of life. You are loved. With all the world, you are loved.
Peace to you this blessed December – and Merry Christmas!