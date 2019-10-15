“To what can I compare this generation? They are like children sitting in the marketplaces and calling out to others: “ We played the pipe for you, and you did not dance; we sang a dirge, and you did not mourn.’ For John came neither eating nor drinking, and they say, ‘He has a demon.’ The Son of Man came eating and drinking, and they say, ‘Here is a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners.’ But wisdom is proved right by her deeds.” Matthew 11:16-19 NIV
My grandpa used to have a saying, “You’re condemned if you do and you’re condemned if you don’t!” He used a shorter version of the word condemned but being a minister I’ll stick with the long version. You see, John the Baptist spent most of his time in the wilderness away from people. The church of his day was not happy about this and said that he had a demon. Jesus spent much of his time eating with sinners and tax collectors but the church wasn’t happy with this either and accused him of being a glutton and a drunk.
The Church of Jesus’ day was very particular about who you could and could not associate with. I believe that Jesus’ personal ministry style was to go where the sinners were, sit down, eat with them and talk to them like human beings and tell them about the love of God. The church in Jesus day didn’t think that way. They waited for sinners to come into church but those sinners weren’t welcomed unless they dressed a certain way and acted a certain way. That is why they were so mad at Jesus for going to where the sinners were and having dinner with them. Jesus had a great answer for them: On hearing this, Jesus said, “It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. But go and learn what this means: ‘I desire mercy, not sacrifice.’ For I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners.” Matthew 9:12-13 NIV
Jesus came to this earth to save those who didn’t believe in God. He didn’t have time to play games. Sometimes the church does things backwards. They think that a person needs to get cleaned up and then come to church. What Jesus teaches us is that we don’t get cleaned up to come to church but we come to church to get cleaned up. We Christians need to remember that we are sinners that have been saved by the grace and mercy of God and the same grace and mercy that God gave to us is also available to everyone else. It is time for us to look outside of our church walls and extend the love, mercy, grace and forgiveness of God to everyone around us.
“One of the teachers of the law came and heard them debating. Noticing that Jesus had given them a good answer, he asked him, “Of all the commandments, which is the most important?” “The most important one,” answered Jesus, “is this: ‘Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one. Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.’ The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no commandment greater than these.” Mark 12:28-31 NIV
We are called by Jesus to a higher standard of living. Let’s go out and show the world how much God loves them!