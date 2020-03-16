“For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” 2nd Timothy 1:7 KJV.
Fear seems to be the topic of the day in America. People fear many different things such as bugs, snakes and heights, just to name a few. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, was amazed when he heard that speaking in public was the number one fear in America followed by death at number two. Death is number two? That means for the average American, if they had to go to a funeral they would rather be in the coffin than the one standing up front delivering the eulogy!
As Christians it’s important for us to identify where fear comes from. According to 2nd Timothy 1:7 we know that God has not given us the spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind. If God has not given us the spirit of fear, then it must come from our enemy, Satan. God has given us a way to conquer our fear and that is through His power and His love and a sound mind. Fear can actually rob you of the ability to have a sound mind. When I was in the army, we were continually drilled and tested. When the time came to act, we would be able to do what was required of us automatically, without thinking about it. That preparation gives confidence and enables people to stay calm even in the most dire situations. If you are controlled by fear instead of a sound mind, you won’t be able to function properly.
The number one fear topic right now is the coronavirus. People are losing their minds over fear of this virus. They’re even getting into fist-fights over toilet paper and bread! I couldn’t even find hot dog buns to go with my hot dogs on Saturday! The positive side of all this is that instead of cooking a big meal at home for my brother and his family, we all went to Gabriel’s in Hawthorn and let Jared cook for us. He assured me that he has plenty of bread and toilet paper! I believe that we should use wisdom in dealing with this virus but we shouldn’t succumb to fear and panic.
If this fear does not come from God, then it comes from our enemy Satan. It’s time for us to identify the source of our fears and attack our enemy head-on. Paul says in Philippians 4 verses 6 and 7, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” God is telling us to present our fears to Him with thanksgiving, through prayer, and he will replace our fears with peace. One of my favorite words in this passage of scripture is “thanksgiving.” When I’m praying to God, it’s hard for me to stay afraid when I’m praying with an attitude of thanksgiving! Paul said it best in Philippians 4:12 &13 when he said “I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through Him who gives me strength.”
We need to remember that our strength comes from Jesus Christ and He has not given us the spirit of fear! So I challenge you this day to go to God with thanksgiving and exchange your fears for His power, love, a sound mind and His peace that passes all understanding.
Now that we’ve given our fears to God in exchange for his peace, I am going to leave you with my favorite Irish blessing in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.
May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand.