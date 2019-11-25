Barbara and I recently spent a few days with our grandchildren in the place where I first started ministry, Rochester, Indiana. We had a great trip and the weather was fantastic! Our granddaughter Kaitlin is seventeen now and our grandson Austin will be fifteen next month. They are very involved with the things that being young requires of them. They love being involved in sports and spending time with their friends. They like to be included in our conversations when they have the time and they get excited when we come out for a visit. One thing in particular that I finally understand is how much energy and patience it takes to raise our children. It’s easy to forget that little detail. The Bible says that we are to train up our children in the way that they should go and that in turn they are to honor their fathers and mothers. There is a sense of mutual responsibility in the way that God intends for families to function that will reveal His goodness to the world and His great provision of salvation in Jesus Christ when we do it His way. Jesus never saw children as an unwelcome interruption, but as beautiful examples of the Kingdom of Heaven.
Children and grandchildren also remind us of how quickly life changes as we pass from one season to the other. Barbara and I were in our late twenties when we began our ministry and our family in Rochester… now we are in our late sixties. It hardly seems possible that so much has changed both in our lives and the world in which our grandchildren are growing up. There are some things that I could not imagine forty years ago now threatening the coming generations, but they will have to face these challenges and learn from them just like we did as our parents and grandparents watched and prayed.
The main thing is to keep Jesus Christ as the Lord of our lives not just in some minimal way, but to honor Him completely in all that we face together as one generation moves to another. God’s Word reveals that there are some things that I can do now that will benefit the ones I love for all eternity. They will forget the material stuff that I give them as they grow up into young men and women, but they cannot escape the prayers that I can offer on their behalf every day or the example of living the truth of God’s Word before their young eyes. I guess what I really wanted to say is that living the truth in front of our children consistently is so much more important than just talking about it with them once in a while.
Life is not getting any easier in spite of technology and science and all that it has to offer. The human heart is still a murky mess of sin and deceit and only Jesus Christ can change the heart. We are not to despair as we go through these changes, but remember and reflect on what the Lord Jesus said about all the things that trouble us. We are called to be people of faith in the midst of a faithless generation. We are called to walk in the fear and admonition of the Lord in a time of apostasy and disrespect of all that is sacred and holy. We are to be a people being transformed into the image of Christ through the operation of God’s Word and the empowering of the Holy Spirit. Yes, living means change but we are God’s people of hope because He never changes and He is always faithful.