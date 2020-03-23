23 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.
2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.
3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.
4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.
6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
We are in strange times right now with all that we are dealing with from this virus. We have never seen anything like this in our lifetime and it may continue to worsen. God has given us an opportunity at this time to slow down and be still in Him. To truly seek to connect with His plan for us and to spread the word of truth to the lost. We are in a time of separation from the world but in a time of closeness with God. We need to hit our knees and pray for His understanding to get us through this difficult situation.
This week as I posted my sermon on Facebook we reflected on the truth of the 23rd Psalm and how it pertains to this situation we are finding ourselves in. As we walk through this valley of the shadow of death, we should not fear for God is with us. That is what we are walking through a shadow of death. Let me ask this though in what way can a shadow harm us? Can a shadow of a dog bite? Can a shadow of a sword kill? Then what can a shadow of death do to us as believers in the resurrected Christ. He defeated death so that we may live and what a better season to reflect on this truth then the season of Lent and Easter. This is the season in which Christ sacrificed Himself for us to be cleansed in the still waters of grace. We have this comfort within our Shepherd to lead us on the paths of righteousness and to lead us to His glory and grace.
What I am saying is take this opportunity the Lord has provided us to seek Him. He has removed many of the distractions of the world so we could see Him more clearly. This is a blessing that we have an opportunity to grow in our faith as we deal with this terrible virus circulating the world. Times may become difficult but in Christ we are protected in the tall grass of the pasture. Protected from this enemy of the shadow of death and we will be filled to overflowing in the love of Christ in such times as these.
Have faith my friends and seek guidance from within the wisdom of God and not from within this world.