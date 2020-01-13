“Now it is required that those who have been given a trust must prove faithful.” — 1 Corinthians 4:2
At the beginning of a New Year, many people want to start over. They desire a new beginning. At the top of the list, many times, is the desire to lose weight and become healthier.
But have you ever considered how important discipline is to the Christian life? We often talk about God’s faithfulness, but we rarely talk about our own. Yet, if we expect to grow in faith and become strong, it takes some responsibility and faithfulness on our part.
God doesn’t wake us up and push us out of bed in the morning and say, “Get up and pray!” Nor does He tie us into a chair and say, “You’re not getting up until you read the Bible!” He doesn’t even give us a wake-up call, so that we won’t miss church or Bible study. God respects our decisions.
I wish good marriages automatically happened, but they don’t. I wish God would leave a sermon on my desk each week, but He doesn’t. I wish we could be good parents simply by wanting to be, but that’s not the way the system works.
The apostle Paul knew this secret about faithfulness. He understood that just because of his calling or the great things God had done through his ministry, there was no coasting. He had to work at keeping his relationship with the Lord fresh. “He had to keep running the race.” He had to remain faithful to that which he had begun.
To be faithful to God is to offer Him a great gift. This doesn’t mean that we have to pretend to like everything that happens. It doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t cry or struggle or question. Faithfulness to God is a commitment to trust His leading and to act on that which we know to be true about Him.
Don’t wait for some “zap” from heaven to make life perfect. Don’t look for an emotional experience to bring you to spiritual maturity. God has given us the Bible and a living example of life-changing principles. Let’s commit to following faithfully that which He has provided.
If you need some inspiration, go to a beach or a mall and watch some senior citizens walk. Or focus on men and women like Paul, Daniel, Joseph, Hannah, Esther and Ruth. It is a privilege to offer God the blessed gift of faithfulness.