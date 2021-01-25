“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”
Is there anyone, who would say — having lived through 2020 — “I’ve never experienced a storm?” I think most of us would say, we’ve been living through a tsunami! We go through all kinds of storms. Storms of nature, financial storms, health crisis storms, national storms (COVID-19) and relationship storms and even storms of the soul. As long as you’re alive, you’re usually either going into a storm or just coming out of one. No doubt many of us will face storms in 2021.
I have no idea what kind of things move you to fear, but I can tell you that there are several situations which are sure to inspire fear in me. One of those “fear inspirers” for me is found high in the sky, up above all other movement. I do okay with commercial flying, but small planes make me nervous, especially prop planes.
One time a friend offered to fly me and another friend to another city for lunch. The day came, the sky was blue and I felt relieved. After all, blue skies and bright sun make for a perfect flying day, right? Not exactly.
I soon learned that low cloud cover causes turbulence and that even though the sky is blue, the air can be quite bumpy. As we took off, the pilot advised that the ride would be rough. And he was a truthful pilot — it was rough! As the small plane bounced and swayed, I held tightly to the armrest. I felt fear, but as I gazed at the pilot, he was very confident and assured. The one in charge was not at all disturbed by the turbulence.
Our bumpy ride that day reminded me of a boat ride taken by the disciples and Jesus. Everything was fine until the storm hit, then all of the disciples grew fearful and distraught. I can understand their anxiety, but Jesus didn’t seem disturbed by the storm. He was asleep in the back of the boat, a fact I am grateful was not duplicated in my airplane story. The more the disciples feared, the more frustrated they became with Jesus’ seeming lack of sensitivity to the situation. How could he be so calm when they were experiencing such fear?
Our Lord was calm because He was in control. The storm didn’t bother him anymore than a little turbulence worried my pilot. It was I and the disciples who let our fear get the best of us.
I relaxed a few times on the return trip, and I am trying to learn to relax on life’s journey as well. There are many situations I can fear, but my fear has a very important truth.
God is in control of our lives. The turbulent situations of 2020 did not catch him off guard. He is in control — always. And He never tired of graciously reminding us that He will not leave us or forsake us.
In 2021, 2022, 2023 and so on — you’re going to face some storms! But let me remind you, there is no storm we face that Jesus hasn’t already weathered. He promises to accompany us through everything we experience. Perhaps this assurance can soothe our fears and provide us with calm in the midst of the storm.