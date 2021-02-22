“He called the place Massah and Meribah, because the Israelites quarreled and tested the Lord, saying, ‘Is the Lord among us or not?’” (Exodus 17:7)
Whether it’s the Israelites making their way from Egypt to the Promised Land during the Exodus, Elijah fleeing the wrath of Jezebel, or Jesus’ time of temptation, scripture tells us that people of faith often find themselves in the wilderness. Traditionally the wilderness is a place of chaos and loneliness and a place of distress and temptation. And like the Israelites, we often wonder ourselves whether it is possible to find God in the wilderness. Like the Israelites, we often find ourselves asking in the midst of pandemics and natural disasters and death, “Is the Lord among us or not?”
“Is the Lord among us or not?” You undoubtedly have heard and will continue to hear those who say that the surest sign that God is with us lies in the fact that no illness or disease can touch us. I am not one who will say that. I am not at all convinced that prosperity and health are always signs of God’s favor and presence and poverty and suffering are always signs of God’s absence. I am instead one who believes that God is present in all of life — the good and the not so good, the sunshine and the storms, the paradises and the wilderness. This then means that the question “Is the Lord among us or not?” is less a question about God’s need to show God’s self and more about our willingness to see God when and how God reveals God’s self to us. “Is the Lord among us or not?”
The Israelites had witnessed some pretty amazing displays of God’s presence in the past. They saw God part the Red Sea and God accompanying them as a cloud and a pillar of fire. They had even witnessed God providing them with quail and manna when they were hungry.
But here, in this passage, the spectacular has faded away and the ordinary has set in. They are lacking the one thing they need: water. And who cares about a pillar of fire, or parting the Red Sea, or manna from the past when you are about to die of thirst in the wilderness?
As usual, the nation took their complaint to Moses who went to God. And once again, God told Moses what to do to reveal God’s presence to these forgetful, constantly complaining people. It’s easy for us to criticize the Israelites. They always seemed to have such a bad attitude and such little faith. But truth be told we do the same thing. It is easy in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, in the face of natural disaster or death, we often forget the signs of God’s presence we have seen so often before.
In our distress and want for immediate relief, we ask, “Is the Lord among us or not?” We become those stiff-necked, stubborn people who, like the Israelites, constantly demand that God make the divine presence known in ways we think we need to see. But if Lent is to teach us anything at all, it is that God is and always has been in our midst. The message we must hear today is whether the latest world plight be lasting or temporary, mild or severe, we can ultimately take heart, believe, the Lord is with us, he is with us indeed, even in the wilderness.
Amen