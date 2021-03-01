“If any want to become my followers, let them deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me. For those who want to save their life will lose it, and those who lose their life for my sake, and for the sake of the gospel, will save it” (Mark 8:34-35, NRSV).
It was the 2006 Academy Awards and George Clooney won the first Oscar of the evening for best supporting actor. In his acceptance speech, Clooney made some memorable remarks. He said, “We are a little out of touch in Hollywood every once in a while, and that’s probably a good thing. We were the ones who talked about AIDS when it was just being whispered, and we talked about civil rights when it wasn’t popular.”
The reason I’m quoting George Clooney in relation to the verses from Mark’s Gospel is because I think that Jesus is also out of touch. Now before writing me off completely, let me explain. When I say that Jesus is out of touch, I don’t mean that he has no understanding of human life. In fact, the opposite is actually true. Through his life and crucifixion, Jesus knows exactly what it is to be human. He knows all of the loneliness, despair, betrayal and suffering that humans know.
Instead, when I say that Jesus is out of touch, I’m saying that he does not always tell us what we want to hear, but what we need to hear.
Jesus knew that comments about sacrifices, crosses and self-denial were not going to sit well with the crowds. Look, after all, at his own disciples’ response. Mark says that Peter took Jesus aside and rebuked him. Jesus, however, was undeterred. He said that Peter needed to get his head out of the world and envision instead what God intended.
“If any want to become my followers, let them deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me.” These words stand as a stark reminder that God in Christ will not be molded or shaped into whatever image or notion the church, the nation or we as individuals have of God. They remind us instead that it is God who calls us and shapes our lives to be what God wants us to be.
These words remind us that the God who meets us where we are, the God who gives us the strength and courage to make it through whatever life has to offer, the God who wants nothing less than for each of us to know eternity with him, is still God and we are not.
Over against our shortsighted, often egocentric visions of what life should be, God calls us to experience life as God intended it to be. To get there, however, we need to sacrifice our own self-interests and limited knowledge and grasp the world as God sees it.
These words remind us that between us and God there is a great chasm that can only be bridged by God. We cannot beg, buy or inherit our way to God. We can only come to God because God in Christ comes to us and offers us a vision of life as only God sees it.
Is God out of touch? Absolutely. God is not afraid to challenge the status quo and go against the way things are. God does not grant our wishes because we want them really badly, but gives us what we need to accomplish the divine will. God does not believe that might and majority inherently make right. God constantly challenges us to look beyond what we are to see what we can be. Sometimes that is very different from anything we ever imagined.