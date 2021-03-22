“This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.” – Psalms 118:24 (KJV)
When I was still a kid, back in 1988, Bobby McFerrin had a hit song titled, “Don’t Worry Be Happy!” Whether you liked it or not, that song played on the radio almost 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for months. It was used on TV shows, movies, commercials and it was even played over the PA system in my elementary school. As a harmonica player, I of course love blues music. This song has all the tragedy of a blues tune. He has no money, no girlfriend and no place to live, but he flips it around and overcomes the sadness with happiness! The message of this song is that no matter how bad things seem to be, life is still good and worth living.
Jesus tells us in Matthew 6:25-26, “Therefore I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink; nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? Therefore do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For after all these things the Gentiles seek. For your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things. But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.” – Matthew 6:31-34 (NKJV)
God never told us not to plan. He never told us not to be prepared. He never told us not to fight for what is right, and He never told us not to work hard. He did, however, tell us not to worry. Life is hard enough on its own. Why do we make it harder by worrying about things that are beyond our control?
Philippians 4:6-7 says: “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” God knows that we have needs, but He tells us not to be anxious and not to worry. He tells us to present our needs to him with thanksgiving in our hearts. That is easier said than done sometimes!
My grandmother taught me how to do this when I was still a child and having trouble in school. She told me to write down all of my problems, worries and fears. Then she told me to make a second list of all of the good things in my life that I am thankful for. At first, my problems list was much bigger than my blessings list. Then my grandma reminded me of all the blessings that I never thought of and took for granted. Things like a beautiful sunny day or birds singing in the tree outside of my window. She told me how grateful I should be that God allowed me to wake up in the morning and have another day of life on this Earth. She even had me write down that I was thankful for candy. As I was writing this she reached into her purse and pulled out my favorite candy bar! It didn’t take too long for my blessings list to be longer than my problems list and by the end of my grandma’s lesson I found myself sitting at her kitchen table, eating chocolate and enjoying a beautiful Saturday afternoon. My problems at school we’re still waiting for me on Monday, but now I realized that my life consisted of more joy and happiness than problems.
Be thankful for the things that God has given you and try and find something fun to do today. We work hard in life and there are a lot of trials and challenges that we must face but life can also be beautiful, fun and relaxing. Today, give all of your burdens, worries and cares to God and don’t worry, be happy!