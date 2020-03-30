1 Out of the depths I cry to you, Lord;
2 Lord, hear my voice.
Let your ears be attentive
to my cry for mercy.
3 If you, Lord, kept a record of sins,
Lord, who could stand?
4 But with you there is forgiveness,
so that we can, with reverence, serve you.
5 I wait for the Lord, my whole being waits,
and in his word I put my hope.
6 I wait for the Lord
more than watchmen wait for the morning,
more than watchmen wait for the morning.
7 Israel, put your hope in the Lord,
for with the Lord is unfailing love
and with him is full redemption.
8 He himself will redeem Israel
from all their sins.
The psalmist starts these verses today crying out from the depths. If we think about the depths as the Hebrews may have a time ago, we would be maybe thinking of the depths of the sea or the abyss and it was from this place that he was crying out to the Lord. As I have said many times before, it seems much easier to cry out to God in times of trouble and distress but when things are well, we do not seem to focus on Him as much. In a time like this many people seem to be reaching to God for direction and answers as to the why’s and what’s of this terrible pandemic. This psalm reminds us though even within the depths or abyss of the struggle, God is there and hears our cries. You see, within the deep it causes silence and even diamonds shine brighter in the dark. In this silence and darkness we can become still and the light of the Lord has an opportunity to fill our souls completely. It is comforting for us to know that he who cries out from the depth shall soon be singing in the heights of God.
In verse two the psalmist is pleading for the Lord to hear his voice and to be attentive to his cries of mercy. The psalmist comes in a beggar’s petition asking that he be considered, remembered and that God will weigh his request.
As a Christian, even before I began to share God’s word, I myself often cried out to God in times of complete loss and trouble. I had no place to go; I could not seek the answers on my own for I had no answers to seek. I was destitute in my own misfortune. Yet I found a way to cry out to the Lord for guidance and in that time of perdition I found solace within His name.
How many of us have been tied up in a life struggle and cried out to God seeking rest?
I am sure many of us have, especially in a time such as this. Unsure, hesitant, confused and maybe even a bit weak in our faith. These are the times that the spirit can shine most upon us. Remember, I said even a diamond sparkles more in the darkness. We are diamonds of God’s creation, we are His people and He will never forsake us and leave us wanting when we call upon His name.
We must wait upon Him just as the psalmist professes within this Psalm. He is here even in the depths and He will restore us within His Love and Mercy.
Another name given this psalm is “de profundis” which translates into our word “profound.” The profound idea here is that in God’s mercy we also find judgement, and this is something we seem to forget sometimes in today’s culture of our loving God. Yes, he is loving but he is also just.
The purpose of God’s mercy is that the Lord might be feared. One might think one should fear a god who shows no mercy and treat the merciful God lightly. This is the way the world thinks. They despise the merciful God of love. Even Christians fall into the trap of taking God’s mercy for granted. They assume there is no such thing as the God who judges. But the Psalmist asserts both. God is both the Judge and the one who shows mercy. This is one of the deep truths of who God is. To see God as just the judge of every transgression leads to hate and terror. Luther once saw God this way and said that He hated this God. The primary emotion of a god like this is hate, not fear.
The balance of judgment and mercy allows us to properly fear God. We are deeply aware of how far short we are of God’s standards. This should drive us to our knees like the Psalmist here. We know we have offended Him. But when we think about the offense, we also are reminded of God’s mercy. We can petition God for forgiveness. This makes the fear of the Lord as a profound respect and awe of God. It is a healthy fear and not a terror.
The Lord is one who can be waited on, a longing to feel the presence of the Lord again. We cannot pray to a god who shows no mercy. This would be a god to run as far away from as possible. Like Adam and Eve, we run into the forest from the presence of the Lord and try to cover our transgression with fig leaves. But Adam and Eve in the midst of grievous judgment and curse also found a promise of mercy. Genesis 3:15 is a promise that the curse would one day be reversed by a son of a woman. He would suffer a bruised heel, but the serpent, the Devil, would receive a death wound. Indeed, this promise was fulfilled in Jesus Christ who suffered the feet to be wounded by the nails that fastened Him to the cursed cross. This is the ultimate act of mercy and proves that God is a God who is merciful. Sin was judged in Christ. Jesus from His cross cried out from the depths: “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me.” His deep cries were heard from the Father who raised Him on the third day.
It is through the redemption we have in Jesus Christ that we can cry out in our anguish, even from our deep self-inflicted wounds and know that we are heard and forgiven. This promise is given throughout all the church, to every one who will cry out unto the Lord. This should give us all comfort.
We know of the nature of God through His son Jesus and the way He lived His life as an example to us.
Think of this hymn shared in preaching notes from Derek Weber this week and what it means as we cry out for God to hear.