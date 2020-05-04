“These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” – John 16:33 KJV
As Christians we rightly say that Jesus has overcome the world around us, but many of us never fully give God complete control of the world within us. Christ has already overcome the world. He’s already broken the chains that hold us into the bondage of sin, shame and regret. We’re being held in slavery by broken chains!
Samson, when he was filled with supernatural power from God, could break free from any ropes or chains they would try to bind him with. Sadly, Samson bound himself up with sin and that ended with him losing his strength thus allowing his enemies to bind him with physical chains and pluck out his eyes. His story could have ended there but thankfully we serve a God who is full of love, mercy and grace. Our God is also a God of second chances and Samson didn’t stay bound, blind and defeated. After many years of bondage he turned back to God and although he was physically blind, spiritually he could see clearer than ever before. He asked God for one more chance. God granted his request and filled him once again with supernatural power and immediately the chains which held him down for so long were broken like they were made of paper. Then Samson started pushing on the pillars that he was bound to and he brought the house down on his captors killing more enemies in his death than he did in his life!
Now let’s look at Peter.
Luke 22:54-62 KJV
“Then took they him, and led him, and brought him into the high priest’s house. And Peter followed afar off. And when they had kindled a fire in the midst of the hall, and were set down together, Peter sat down among them. But a certain maid beheld him as he sat by the fire, and earnestly looked upon him, and said, This man was also with him. And he denied him, saying, Woman, I know him not. And after a little while another saw him, and said, Thou art also of them. And Peter said, Man, I am not. And about the space of one hour after another confidently affirmed, saying, Of a truth this fellow also was with him: for he is a Galilaean. And Peter said, Man, I know not what thou sayest. And immediately, while he yet spake, the cock crew. And the Lord turned, and looked upon Peter. And Peter remembered the word of the Lord, how he had said unto him, Before the cock crow, thou shalt deny me thrice. And Peter went out, and wept bitterly.”
John 21:15-19 NKJV
So when they had eaten breakfast, Jesus said to Simon Peter, “Simon, son of Jonah, do you love Me more than these?” He said to Him, “Yes, Lord; You know that I love You.” He said to him, “Feed My lambs.” He said to him again a second time, “Simon, son of Jonah, do you love Me?” He said to Him, “Yes, Lord; You know that I love You.” He said to him, “Tend My sheep.” He said to him the third time, “Simon, son of Jonah, do you love Me?” Peter was grieved because He said to him the third time, “Do you love Me?” And he said to Him, “Lord, You know all things; You know that I love You.” Jesus said to him, “Feed My sheep. Most assuredly, I say to you, when you were younger, you girded yourself and walked where you wished; but when you are old, you will stretch out your hands, and another will gird you and carry you where you do not wish.” This He spoke, signifying by what death he would glorify God. And when He had spoken this, He said to him, “Follow Me.”
One of my morning devotions summed up this episode in Peter’s life by saying, “Instead of letting Peter live with the shame of his past mistakes, Jesus pulls him aside and asks him a question that propels Peter into his purpose: ‘Do you love me?’ With this question, Jesus invites Peter to reaffirm the relationship he’d denied. Jesus’ power over death and darkness meant that Peter didn’t have to stay defined by his past mistakes. He could still embrace the call on his life and become the leader Jesus always knew he could be.
“Like Peter, you have the opportunity to say ‘yes’ to loving Jesus and being loved by Him. No matter how messy your life looks, or how far from Jesus you feel, there is nothing that can separate you from His love. Your past mistakes or current problems do not dictate your purpose when your life is rooted in Christ alone.
“The resurrection reassures us that no situation or mistake is impossible for God to redeem. There is no fear Jesus cannot conquer and no life He cannot heal. No darkness can stand against the power of the risen God who conquered death on our behalf. There is nothing our God cannot do.”