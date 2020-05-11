“Then Jonah prayed unto the Lord his God out of the fish’s belly, And said, I cried by reason of mine affliction unto the Lord , and he heard me; out of the belly of hell cried I, and thou heardest my voice.” — Jonah 2:1-2 KJV
Here we have a very familiar name, Jonah. Most of us grew up hearing about Jonah in Sunday School. I think that he is best known for being swallowed up by a big fish. Let’s take another look at Jonah’s life and see how it applies to us today.
Jonah was a prophet for God to Israel. His job was to seek God’s face and deliver God’s messages to his people. Jonah’s problems all started when one day God gave him a message that he didn’t want to deliver. God told Jonah to take a message to the Ninevites warning them that if they did not repent and turn from their wicked ways that God would destroy them. The problem Jonah had with this message is that he didn’t like the Ninevites. They were the enemies of Israel and we’re constantly fighting with them. Jonah wanted God to destroy them, not save them! He figured that if he did not deliver the message to the Ninevites that God would destroy them, so Jonah ran away and tried to hide from God. We’re all familiar with what happens next. Jonah jumps on a ship and in the middle of the journey a terrible storm comes. Jonah ends up being thrown overboard into the water and gets swallowed up by a giant fish. Now we’re caught up to the verse at the beginning of this article. It says that Jonah cried out to God because of his affliction. Prior to his being swallowed by a great fish he spent most of his time trying to run away from God, not praying and trying to get closer to God.
Sometimes God allows afflictions and trouble to come into our lives to bring us back to him. I’ve always thought that I am my own worst enemy. Nobody can hurt me worse than I hurt myself. Sometimes God has to do some pretty drastic things to get me to stop hurting myself and put me back on the right track. That’s what’s happening with Jonah. God could have used anybody to deliver the message to the Ninevites but he chose Jonah because he knew that Jonah needed some help and correction in this area of his life. Jonah had hatred and bitterness in his heart towards the Ninevites and God was trying to get that out of him. Jonah 2:2 is comforting in the fact that even when Jonah was in the middle of punishment, the Bible says that God still heard his voice. When we don’t deserve it and we’re in disobedience, God is still listening to us and still loves us.
“And the word of the Lord came unto Jonah the second time, saying, Arise, go unto Nineveh, that great city, and preach unto it the preaching that I bid thee.” — Jonah 3:1-2 KJV
This is where Jonah gets his second chance. When he was in the belly of the fish and asked God to forgive him and give him another chance God did just that. God caused the fish to swim up to the shore and the Bible says that great fish vomited Jonah up onto the beach. I bet Jonah is the only man in history that was happy to be sitting on a beach and covered in fish vomit! Jonah was true to his word and didn’t squander his second chance. He went to the city of Nineveh and delivered the message that God had given him. The whole city from the King down to the poorest peasant fasted, prayed and asked God for forgiveness. A city of 120,000 people was saved because of one man’s obedience to God.
The Bible says that God is the same yesterday today and forever. The God that forgave Jonah and gave him a second chance can and will do the same thing for you. If you ask him for forgiveness and you turn away from the wrong things you were doing, God will forgive you! Also, just like with Jonah, God has a plan for you. He wants to use you in a mighty way. He’s just waiting for you to say no to the world and yes to Him.