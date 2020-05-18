“We are therefore Christ’s Ambassadors, as though God were making his appeal through us.” — 2 Corinthians 5:20
There is a story that comes out of a Bowery Mission. It was at this mission that an alcoholic named Bob found Jesus as his Lord and Savior and sobered up to enjoy a brand new way of life. He eventually became part of the staff at the mission.
One night another man, as drunk as one can get, staggered into the mission. When they gave the invitation that night, he came forward and knelt. the counselor said, “Have you come to receive Christ?” The man looked up, “Is Jesus as good as Bob?” The counselor answered, “Yes, he’s the one that made Bob good.” With that the fellow prayed, “I just ask that Jesus would take over my life and make me as good as Bob.”
That reminded me of a pastor. He was sharing how he came to know the Lord and said his journey began when he was dating this girl who attended one of our churches in that city. A family there (we’ll call them the Smiths) took a real interest in him. They didn’t preach to him, but they loved him and spent a great deal of time developing a friendship. One night as the service ended, this young man went to the altar to pray. When the Pastor asked him what he needed, he said, “I want what the Smiths have.”
Does anybody want what you and I have? Is there something about our lives that communicates the Love of Christ? Do others see a peace and joy that is missing in their own lives?
Our job is not to try to attract people to us and our “goodness,” but they do need to see Jesus in us. Jesus said that our good works should bring glory to the Father. In other words, when we radiate Christ’s love and our lives reflect the difference that only He can make, people will take notice. They will ask questions. And that gives us the opportunity to share Jesus with them and explain that we have no goodness of our own; it is Christ who has changed us.
Wouldn’t it be great if someone knelt at your church’s altar this Sunday and said, “I want what (your name) has.”