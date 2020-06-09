As I prepare my message for the week, I often turn to the lectionary. From there, I read and let my mind wonder. This might not seem like a surprise to those who know me. This week took me way back to the beginning of time. Genesis 1:2-2:4. Maybe you feel that you know the story of creation very well, and most of you probably do. But I love to read it again and again and see what points stand out, especially in light of what is going on in my current world. Gen.1:26 (NIV) says, “Then God said, ‘Let us make mankind in our image, our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky and over every living creature that moves on the ground.’”
Folks, that’s powerful. He gave us dominion over all the earth. The definition of dominion is to be in charge of something or having power over something. I believe the intent here was to take care of it and keep it in all it’s glory. God made the world with such beauty and perfection. The Scripture keeps telling us after each day, “And God saw that it was good.” God blessed the humans, gave them everything they needed, and asked them to look after, to manage, and to oversee the earth and everything in it. “Fill the earth and master it,” God said. And God allowed humanity to govern the earth on behalf of God.
So we are left continuously with the question, “How are we doing as God’s trusted management team?” How are we doing as God’s food bank volunteers? As God’s hardworking staff, committed to the lives of others? As God’s supervisory team? As His relationship managers? As God’s loyal right hands? If we had to stand before God today, could we make a case for our responsible trusteeship of His most precious and beautiful creation? We need to be able to stand up and confess where we have failed and take responsibility for changing it. God is paying attention to the way we are handling His prime investment, and the manner in which we are treating His children. Would He be pleased?
Jesus left behind the Holy Spirit as a guide and a monitor. Nothing we do or fail to do is hidden from God/Jesus/Holy Spirit. I think of that Holy Spirit as a baby monitor or a Smart App for our homes. Someone to guide us, remind us and be there for us when needed. Nothing we do is hidden from them. They see and hear everything. Every job we do bears a huge responsibility. When God handed over his creation to us, He is entrusting us to care for it, to treat it as if our own, to treat its people and places as if it were dear to us, to maximize its potential, and to be fair to all our co-workers. So don’t make a mistake — God is watching.
He is always listening and watching, always paying attention to what we do and how we handle our entrusted responsibilities. And every life IS our responsibility. We are our brothers’ keepers. All of us live in a world filled with challenges, with darkness, with difficulties, but also with a lot of “light and good.” We all have times we are angry, feel vengeful, jealous or enraged. But we also know deep in our heart that only goodness can be a salve for evil. God doesn’t ask us to pacify evil, to okay wrongs, or to tolerate violence. God does ask us to manage His world and relationships wisely, to think before we act, to battle evil with good, to remember who we are, and Whose we are, and who we want to be when we stand before Him.
God has given us great power. And the “1793 Proverb” now known as the “Peter Parker Principle” from the first Spiderman movie says, “With great power comes great responsibility.” The more power we claim, the more we need to use it wisely: to love others, to fight evil with good, to draw on the power of God to help us through times when we are angry and out of control. We need to use it to resist selfish inclinations and to care about God’s precious people — all of them — even the ones we feel have made terrible mistakes themselves.
To accept the responsibility of “caretaker” of God’s kingdom on earth is an awesome task. We take on the role of Lover of Humanity, Keeper and Tiller of God’s Beloved Vineyard and Everyone in it, Manager of Everything God Treasures, Healer of Relationships and Ills. Today, I challenge us to look beyond our own motives, our own inclinations, our own emotions, our own decisions. Think as one entrusted with all of God’s world. What do we need to do? What can we change? How can we bring peace to God’s world again? You are the manager. It’s a huge task, but one that God had confidence His creation of mankind (in His likeness) could handle. Use the knowledge and wisdom and heart that he gave you, but let the Holy Spirit that He left behind as your counselor, be your guide. And may God show mercy and grace on all of us.