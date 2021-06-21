“There are two types of people in this world: those who view the glass as half-full, and those who see the glass as half-empty. This phenomenon is called perception, and our perceptions profoundly impact how we experience life.”
So begins an article from “Well and Good” on the way in which our perceptions of the world influence our experiences of reality. If, for example, I believe that people who are different from me are less refined, less intelligent, less human than I, then I will tend to see examples of that reality all around me in those people. If, however, I believe that humans are pretty much the same regardless of philosophy, skin color, gender or other distinctions, then I will tend to see examples of that belief exhibited by people from all walks of life.
In some regard, that is the point Paul was addressing in his second epistle to the Corinthians. Paul lived in a world that was riddled with division and segregation. Much like today, there were Jews and Gentiles, Romans and Greeks, Christians and Jews, men and women, slaves and free citizens.
We know from Paul’s earlier writings that even the Christian church itself was often divided based on ethnicity and social standing. And we also know that Paul believed that such division was completely against Jesus’ teachings. That is why he confronts the issue again when he wrote: “From now on, therefore, we regard no one from a human point of view; even though we once knew Christ from a human point of view, we know him no longer in that way. So, if anyone is in Christ, there is a new creation: everything old has passed away; see, everything has become new!” (2 Corinthians 5:16-17)
You see, Paul knew that if the church’s witness was ever to be taken seriously by the world, then the faithful of every persuasion and background had to have the mind of Christ.
He says that while the world may see human beings according to their human differences and weaknesses, people of faith will not and do not perpetuate those worn prejudices. Why? Simply because of the defining event that the faithful experience through Jesus Christ.
Prior to the resurrection, says Paul, even his disciples saw Jesus wholly and solely as a human being. Yeah, he was a good man, a great preacher, even a miracle worker, but the Son of God? Even when Peter proclaimed it prior to the crucifixion, he did not understand or truly believe the magnitude of his own revelation. It took God’s action on Easter to enable Peter and the others to see Jesus and the world with new eyes.
That is why this passage is coupled with Mark’s account of Jesus telling the parable of the growing seeds: “The kingdom of God is as if someone would scatter seed on the ground, and would sleep and rise night and day, and the seed would sprout and grow, he does not know how” (Mark 4:26-27).
This passage, too, reminds us of the indiscriminate mystery of the message we proclaim. Our job is to spread the word, God handles the growth. And it is only when we see God actively in the world, that we begin to understand the working of the Kingdom. We scatter the seed, but it is God’s actions alone that causes them to grow. No wonder Paul was so adamant in his call for us to see the world from another point of view.