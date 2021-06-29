Last week I read and did a sermon on Mark 4:35-40 — six short verses. “Jesus calms the storm.” Who knew that when this was written about those disciples so many years ago, it would be so pertinent to us today?
Cute little stories in history. Non-believers may even call them fairy tales. But as I read it again, I was hit with the reality of how it may have been written just for us in such a time as this.
I was at camp a few weeks ago when a severe storm came up. We watched the lightening come out of the clouds and strike the ground and it was accompanied by a loud crack of thunder. The look on our faces and the fear with which we scattered may have been like that of the disciples on the Sea of Galilee that day.
We have been going through many storms of late: as a nation, a community, a business, a family, a church or as an individual. There are a few things that will help us through these storms if we just look to Jesus for help.
One thing to note is that Jesus does not prevent the storms in life from happening, but he will get us through them. In verse 35, Jesus says, “Let us go across to the other side.” Here it’s very important to remember the promise of Jesus. Jesus never tells us to do something that He doesn’t give us the power to do. And He never makes a promise that He doesn’t keep. If He said they were going to the other side, then they would make it through the storm. The same applies to us. If you’re in the middle of a storm, remember the promise — Jesus will get you through to the other side.
The second thing to remember is this: Rest in the presence of Jesus. The disciples were in the boat with Jesus. Mark 4:36 says, “And the other boats were with him.” I don’t know what happened to those other boats in the storm, but the one that had Jesus in it made it to the other side. If Jesus is with you, you will survive the storm. You will get to the other side. The safest place to be is in the presence of Jesus. You may not always know it, but He is always near. Safety is not the absence of problems. It is the presence of Jesus.
The third and final thing to remember is to rely on the power of Jesus. Verse 39 says, “And he awoke and rebuked the wind and said to the waves, ‘Quiet! Be still!’ Then the wind died down and it was completely calm.” Now to me, that’s power. I’ve tried that in quarrels during work, church and family gatherings. “Quiet! Be still!” It doesn’t work for me — LOL.
But what came next in verse 40 was even more profound. Here’s real food for thought. “Why are you so afraid? Have you still no faith?” Remember, these disciples had been following him for awhile now. They had seen many of His miracles. He’d cast out unclean spirits, healed Peter’s mother-in-law, gave a paralytic the ability to walk, restored a withered hand. He’d proven it doesn’t matter what your problem is: disease, demons, danger or grief. Jesus can handle it.
Every time you go through a storm, Jesus will ask you, “Do you trust me or not?” You will face those storms in one of two ways. You will face it with fear or you will face it with faith. The difference is this: fear looks at the storm, but faith looks at the Savior. I don’t know what storms you may be in right now, but I hope it helps when you remember the promise of Jesus, rest in the presence of Jesus and rely on the power of Jesus.
In Chapter 5:1 it says, “They came to the other side of the sea...,” just like Jesus said they would.