What do the movies, “The Karate Kid,” “The Blind Side,” “Forrest Gump,” “Miracle,” “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Erin Brockovich” all have in common? If you said that they are all movies about underdogs, you would be right. It seems that nothing captivates us more than stories about underdogs. Whether it’s in politics, business, entertainment or sports, we all love an underdog story. The plot is always the same. There is an individual or group of people who are nobodies yet who beat the odds and succeed in some impossible mission, Yes, it’s a story we love and a story that we see repeated over and over again. It’s a story as old as David and Goliath, Moses and Pharaoh, and it’s a story that fits each of our lives. Matthew’s story of Jesus choosing the 12 disciples is also a story of underdogs who with the right amount of guidance and encouragement become heroes. Think of that. Matthew’s Gospel tells us of 12 people chosen by Jesus to accomplish a remarkable mission. Like many others, they were 12 individuals who were remarkable in the fact that they were so ordinary.
One would think that when Jesus was choosing people to represent God’s kingdom on earth he would have looked for those with the best records of faith, those with impeccable credentials, those who were well situated in the hierarchy of the religious establishment. That however was not the case. It is as if the gospel goes out of its way to assure us that these people were nothing special as far as the world was concerned. They could be anyone from anywhere. They could be you; they could be me.
And maybe that is precisely what makes Jesus’ choice so special. It was these 12 ordinary people with no special qualifications that Jesus chose to continue his ministry. Because they were inexperienced in relation to the faith, they had to learn as they went and were dependent totally on the power and presence of God in Christ. They could not do all things on their own, but they could do all things through Christ who strengthened them. More established people of faith might have been less dependent and consequently less able to reach the masses with the message of salvation and hope.
Every time I think of myself or my congregations, I see people with the same qualifications (or lack thereof) that the disciples had. After all, who is qualified to speak to a broken world in Jesus’ name? Yet here we are, underdogs, chosen by God’s grace to be God’s disciples. Undoubtedly, God sees more potential in us than we often see in ourselves, at least as far as the faith is concerned. So maybe God can take whatever we have to offer, mix it with a big splash of the Holy Spirit, and use it all to help others. Because, according to the Bible, that’s exactly how God works, by taking everyday ordinary people — underdogs — and changing the world.
Amen.