In the mid-fourth century the church was in crisis. There was a split forming over the nature of God. There were two main groups: the Fundamentalists and the Trinitarians. The Fundamentalists believed in the literal interpretation of the word of God and the need of beliefs to be grounded in scripture. The Trinitarians on the other hand felt strongly that, with or without scriptural support, God was a closed loop three-in-one trinity. Now, it might surprise you to know the word trinity doesn’t appear anywhere in the Bible. That started me researching where this concept become integrated into church doctrine.
Both sides of the argument felt equally enough to go to war over their beliefs to the point of bloodshed. As always, the winner writes the history, and I guess we don’t need to figure out who won as the Trinity Doctrine is still with us today. The Trinitarians knew there was a still a slight problem, there was no scriptural support anywhere to be found. That should have been their first clue that their belief was askew, but not to be deterred, they searched for a place to add it to scripture. This would shore up their belief. Then no one would able to question the validity of their claim. The result is, we now have what is called in scholarly circles as the Johannine Comma. This false scripture was added in verse eight of first John the fifth chapter. It read: “In heaven, the Father, the Word (Christ), and the Holy Spirit, and these are one.”
It was not the belief of the early church, so why did they feel the need to create it? Maybe they were misguided.
My search for the truth led me to believe God is not a trinity. Here’s my journey of discovery.
First let’s look at the first chapter of Genesis and the twenty-sixth verse: “And God said, ‘Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness.”
The word translated God, used here, is Elohim. It is a uni-plural noun like family or team. It is singular but made up of more than one part. It is the name of God when describing both the Father and the Son as one. Ab is used for the Father singularly and YHVH is used to reference Christ singularly. So, we were made in Elohim’s image. That is important as we shall see.
Let’s look at the book of Matthew the third chapter and verse sixteen: “And after being baptized, Jesus went up immediately from the water; and behold, the heavens were opened, and he saw the Spirit of God descending as a dove.” Does this sound anything like a human form?
And yes, there are others. When the disciples were gathered together on Pentecost 31 A.D. the Holy Spirit is described as tongues of fire. The account of it is found in Acts the second chapter starting in verse two: “And suddenly there came from heaven a noise like a violent, rushing wind, and it filled the whole house where they were sitting. And there appeared to them tongues as of fire distributing themselves, and they rested on each one of them. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit.”
Does the Holy Spirit appearing as tongues of fire sound like the “in the image of God”?
For brevity, I’ll only mention the third chapter of John but I would like to look at other scriptures in the New Testament that might shed some light on the subject. Let’s start with the book of first Corinthians chapter one and verse three: “Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.”
Where is the Holy Spirit in this greeting? Are there more greetings that don’t mention the Holy Spirit? Well, in fact, all Epistles that have a greeting leave out the Holy Spirit. It’s no wonder the Fundamentalist couldn’t go along with the doctrine of God being a trinity.
Well, there’s the history behind the Doctrine of the Trinity, scriptures that indicate the Holy Spirit never appears in human form and the Holy Spirit is left out of all the greetings in the Epistles. The Biblical evidence has to make one, at least, wonder.