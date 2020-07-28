When it comes to matters of the faith, we usually have the bigger stuff pretty much under control. We understand concepts like redemption, absolution and, on a good day, we can even explain that Jesus was offered as a propitiation for the remission of our sins. But then, just when we think we have a good handle of the head stuff of faith, along comes the Epistle of James where we read: “What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if you say you have faith but do not have works? Can faith save you? If a brother or sister is naked and lacks daily food, and one of you says to them, ‘Go in peace; keep warm and eat your fill,’ and yet you do not supply their bodily needs, what is the good of that? So faith by itself, if it has no works, is dead.” (2:14-17)
Okay, so now we have a whole new understanding of what constitutes the faith. It’s works, the things that we as believers do that is indicative of our faith. So, what are we to do? Surely there is a list of faith works somewhere. And indeed there is, right there in Matthew 10:8 where Jesus tells the disciples to: “Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those who have leprosy, drive out demons.”
“Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those who have leprosy, drive out demons.” Somehow, I think I’d do better with a quiz on propitiation. Who knew that showing our faith by way of actions would be so difficult? Who knew that it would require us to do things that seem impossible? Well, before we think that any attempt to demonstrate our faith is a lost cause or somehow acts of faith really belong to a group of individuals beyond me anyway, let me point out that once again, Jesus, who knows the plight of everyday disciples, offers actions of faith that anyone can accomplish.
In Matthew 10 we read: “Whoever welcomes you welcomes me, and whoever welcomes me welcomes the one who sent me. Whoever welcomes a prophet in the name of a prophet will receive a prophet’s reward; and whoever welcomes a righteous person in the name of a righteous person will receive the reward of the righteous; and whoever gives even a cup of cold water to one of these little ones in the name of a disciple — truly I tell you, none of these will lose their reward.” (10:40-42)
Here Jesus tells us that the best way to demonstrate our faith in God is to show hospitality toward others. Show hospitality. Could anything be simpler? But wait. Before we cop an “is that all” attitude toward the simple act of hospitality, let us see it as Jesus and James saw it.
Far from being a safe alternative, real hospitality means reaching out to the other, not because they are like us or even need to be like us. Instead we reach out to others because God in Christ has reached out to us. God has invited us, Gentiles that we are, to enter the family, sit at the table and feast for eternity. We are called to show our faith to others not because they are like us, not by judging them, not by trying to make them like us. Instead we show hospitality by offering them the basics of life itself in Jesus’ name.
Indeed, there are many ways we can show our faith, but the most important, the most human, the most Christlike way is through everyday acts of kindness. Hospitality is the truest act of faith we can muster.
Amen.