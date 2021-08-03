“For, as I have often told you before and now say again even with tears, many live as enemies of the cross of Christ. Their destiny is destruction, their god is their stomach, and their glory is in their shame. Their mind is on earthly things. But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, who, by the power that enables him to bring everything under his control, will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like his glorious body. Therefore, my brothers, you whom I love and long for, my joy and crown, that is how you should stand firm in the Lord, dear friends!” Philippians 3:18 – 4:1.
What do you think of when you hear the word “citizenship?” Around this neck of the woods most claim to be citizens of the United States of America, and so do I. I can remember a time when I was “employed” by the U.S. Navy and found myself on the aircraft carrier Nimitz in the Mediterranean Sea. Whenever we would pull into a “foreign” port, the captain would announce over the intercom system words to the effect, “Remember that you are embarking upon foreign soil. You must abide by their laws. I want you to remember that you are citizens of the United States, not this country. You are ambassadors of the United States of America, do your country proud and do not get into mischief.”
I can also remember times as a civilian and touring other countries, our tour guides reminding us that if we should get separated from the rest of the group for some reason or run into any type of trouble, to seek help from the U.S. Embassy, and especially to keep our passports on us at all times. Have you ever been inside one of our U.S. Embassies? The first people you encounter are U.S. Marines standing guard. Not just anyone can enter one of those embassies. You either have to be a citizen of that country or have been specifically invited by the Ambassador of the embassy. When on foreign soil, the Embassy is a safe haven for travelers needing help.
In verse 20 of Chapter 3, in the letter addressed to the Philippians, the Apostle Paul reminds the Church that they are “citizens of heaven.” It is my hope and prayer that you receive this reminder and you remember that you are citizens of two realms (countries), a dual citizenship if you will. Yes, you are citizens of the United States, but also of God’s Kingdom. We are expected to behave as upright citizens, making our country and our Heavenly Father proud. Remember that we are on domestic soil here in Pennsylvania, but we are on “foreign” soil as far as Heaven is concerned. We are to conduct ourselves properly, respecting the laws of the land and the authorities that preside.
But, if we should ever find ourselves separated from the rest of our heavenly tour group, a little lost or in trouble, find the nearest embassy! As citizens of heaven we are blessed to have an embassy (church) everywhere, from small towns to major cities. We have the freedom to seek help in any Christian Church, it matters not the denomination. And I wish to stress, that if we are in so much distress that we can’t make it to a church, we can always call on Jesus for help. All we need to do is speak or whisper His name and He is right there with us, and He will surround us with His Marines (Angels) to protect us from harm and evil. Jesus is our chief Ambassador, and He is everywhere, the head of every church (embassy) and even in our own hearts.
If you are not yet a citizen of God’s Kingdom, you are always welcome to become one. All you need to do is confess to your Heavenly Father that you are a sinner seeking forgiveness, and then ask Jesus to come into your heart and be the Lord of your life. And, if you are in need of help right now, go ahead and call on His name. Believe in Him with all your heart and trust in Him. You will not be turned away from heavenly citizenship!
Blessings to you.