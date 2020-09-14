Maybe it was a few months, maybe it was a lifetime ago. I remember thinking again how good it would be to have some time to simply do nothing. To not have to be anywhere or do anything. Just to have time to myself to relax. Maybe I could finally get some rest. Then quarantine happened and the last few months have been anything but restful.
Rest. Who doesn’t crave, long for, desire rest? But somehow, despite our best efforts, rest seems to elude us. That is why these words from Matthew’s Gospel are so inviting: “Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28) These words adorn our tombstones, serve as an invitation to the Lord’s table, and encapsulate our dreams. But do we really understand the full impact these words have on our lives today? “Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.” Is rest, real rest, a possibility in this life? Jesus thought, yes. “Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.”
These words were originally spoken to a nation that was tired and beleaguered. They found themselves overburdened by the mandates and laws of both the political and religious systems of their day. Is it any wonder, then, that when Jesus came on the scene, his words and teachings were like a breath of fresh air?
“Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.”
Now before we sell everything, give up all of our earthly responsibilities and assume that Jesus is calling us to spend our days doing nothing, it is important to note that Jesus’ idea of rest is not a release from the everyday work of life. Instead, rest as Jesus offers it, comes from knowing that no matter what comes our way in life, we are forever in the presence of one who is stronger, wiser, and more able than we. Rest, for Jesus, comes when we surrender ourselves completely to the will and way of God, instead of assuming the responsibility of running the world ourselves. “Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.” These words are not some empty human promise or a slogan for the latest “Sounds of Nature” recordings. They are instead the guarantee of the One by whom the battle for life itself has been fought and won.
“Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.” If you need real rest in the here and now rather than in some sweet by and by; if you want the assurance that no matter what the day holds, you are not facing it alone; if you want to know that life does have meaning and purpose and your strivings are not in vain, then all you need do is give yourself to the one who has been the source of peace and rest for persons in every day and age. “Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me; for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light” (Matthew 11:28-30).
Jesus still offers the source of rest — real rest — to the world today.
Amen.