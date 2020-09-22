Why can’t Matthew just lighten up a bit? It seems like every time we turn a page in his gospel there is something more reminding us of the obligations that come when we say “Yes” to God’s call.
For example, in his gospel we are told to be nice and to forgive as we are forgiven. Then there are those Beatitudes that tell us that blessings come to the meek, the poor in spirit, the peacemakers and those who hunger and thirst after righteousness. Then we come to the parable of the laborers in the vineyard (Matthew 20:2-16). In this parable, a vineyard owner went out early in the morning to hire workers for the vineyard. After agreeing with them on wages, they went to work. Several other times throughout the course of the day, the vineyard owner went out and hired more workers, each group progressively later than the prior. When it came time to pay the workers, those hired last were summoned first and payed the wages for a full day. When those hired first arrived at the pay station, they naturally thought that they would receive more since they worked longer. Imagine their surprise, however, when they received the same amount as those hired last. Upon voicing their concern to the vineyard owner, they received this sobering response: “Friend, I am doing you no wrong; did you not agree with me for the usual daily wage? Take what belongs to you and go; I choose to give to this last the same as I give to you. Am I not allowed to do what I choose with what belongs to me? Or are you envious because I am generous?” (Matthew 20:13-15)
Suddenly Jesus’ listeners, the early church, and we are made painfully aware of the fact that human understandings of fairness simply do not apply to God. This is quite a shock because, if humans know about anything, we know about fairness. Phrases like “There’s no such thing as a free lunch,” “You get what you deserve,” and “Whatever one sows, so shall they reap” betray exactly what we think about fairness. That’s why the parable causes us to ask the same thing of God that the early workers asked of the vineyard owner: “Is this fair?” “Hey God, are you fair?”
And the answer to that question is a resounding “No!” God is not fair when it comes to doling out things like mercy and forgiveness. God does not give us what we deserve. Instead God gives us what God’s love dictates.
Now if we stop and think about that for just a moment, we will soon realize that far from being a criticism, it is actually a word of praise for the way God operates. After all, who among us actually deserves anything from God? Who among us can point to her or his own merit and say, “See, God I deserve so much more than you have given?” Who among us instead does not see, as Paul saw, that in fact “By grace you have been saved through faith, and this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God” (Ephesians 2:8)? And if we realize that our salvation is a gracious gift from an ever-loving God, why can we not rejoice when others receive that same gift? Why do we finally offer a sigh of relief for ourselves, but a look of distain and some moaning and grumbling for others? Why does God’s regard for all people often lead us to question God’s fairness? Could it be because old habits and ingrained learnings die hard, even in the face of God’s kingdom?
“I choose to give to this last the same as I give to you. Am I not allowed to do what I choose with what belongs to me? Or are you envious because I am generous?” asks God. Far from needing less of Matthew’s instruction on the faith, we all could use a healthy dose of much more.