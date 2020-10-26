It was a beautiful, warm, summer evening back in June. My wife and I were laying in the grass staring up at the sky. I remember thinking how beautiful the sky was and how soft the grass felt. When my wife and I were dating, sometimes we would go lay in a field and stare up at the sky. I wondered after 20 years of marriage why we stopped doing that? It was so peaceful and calm and my thoughts started to drift to last year.
Some of you may recall that last year I was involved in a pretty serious car accident. My road to recovery ended up being NINE days in the hospital with multiple surgeries, a month in the nursing home followed by a couple of months of in-home physical therapy and a few months of out-patient therapy. It was a very long and interesting process. I had moments when I was depressed and wondered why this was happening to me. I had some moments when I was afraid. I even became angry at times. The biggest battleground in your walk with Jesus is in your mind. Satan loves to play mind games with us! He’ll tell you God doesn’t love you or He’s not strong enough to help you. Of course it’s a lie, but when things aren’t going well in your life, it’s tempting to believe the lie.
I had to tell Satan that God was right there with me, and He was taking care of me. I had to decide, no matter what happened, I was going to trust God. The Bible tells us that we have a choice in how we live our lives and react to the challenges we face. There are some days when you’re laying in the grass and the sun is shining, the birds are singing and you feel at peace. It’s easy to see God’s blessings when everything is going great. There are other days when you can’t get out of bed, you’re broke and you feel all alone. It’s a lot harder to be thankful to God and positive on those days. God never told us that we would have it easy on this earth. In fact, in John 16:33, Jesus told us that in Him we would have peace but in this world we will have trouble. He warned us that in this world we will face hard times but He didn’t stop there. Jesus told us to be of good cheer because He has already overcome this world! When I face hardships in my life, I try to remember that Jesus has already overcome the world and this situation. I also use my secret weapon to fight against depression and fear. It is the peace of God. “Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” John 14:27. I rely very heavily on Romans 8:28 also which says, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”
Fast forward from 2019 back to a warm June evening in 2020. As my wife and I are lying in the grass, I notice a stranger walking up to us. He seems worried. I say hello to him and he asks me a weird question. “Are you okay?” “I think so,” I replied. You see, my wife and I were riding my motorcycle home from church when a deer, running at full speed, launched itself out of the woods and into the side of my bike. It’s funny how fast life changes. One moment you’re on a beautiful ride and the next moment you’re on a horrible slide. Sliding down the road at 35 miles an hour is not a recommended activity! As I laid in the grass on the side of the road, I remembered how God helped me in last year’s accident, and I knew that He would help me now. God is the same yesterday today and forever. He never changes. He never lies and he never fails us.
My wife and I both ended up being life-flighted to Pittsburgh. We suffered some road rash and broken bones, but it could have been a lot worse. I’m happy to say that we’re both home now and healing up just fine. We even get to go to the same physical therapy appointments together! Where is God when you need him? He’s kneeling in the grass beside you, holding you in His arms and telling you it’s going to be alright.