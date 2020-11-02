Last week, my niece announced the arrival of a new baby in May 2021. She and her husband are expecting a baby girl. With any new announcement of a baby, comes the quest for just the right name. There are countless baby name books and websites for expectant parents to comb through to find just the right name. A name that has a great meaning is something many seek. When you look up your own name, you see what it means and often times the meaning is significant.
In the Bible, God gave names to people that described their personalities. For example, Abram became Abraham, the father of many nations; an angel told Joseph that the son of Mary was to be Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.
In Acts 3, we are reminded of a name to call upon that has great power — the name of Jesus! In Acts 3:1-10, we see Peter and John going to the Temple for afternoon prayers. Coming nearer to the Temple, they see a lame man who is carried in each day and put beside the Temple gate to beg. He is placed in this prime location where many would pass by, going to and from the Temple, with the hope that those who pass by will give him money.
As Peter and John pass by him, the beggar asks for money. The men look at him and tell him to look at them. The beggar, expecting a generous donation, quickly looks up and Peter tells him he doesn’t have any money for him, but he has something even better for him. Can you imagine what went through his head? What could be better than some cash? Peter tells him, “Look, I don’t have any money, but I will give you what I have. It is even better than money!”
Peter then boldly told the man, “In the name of Jesus Christ the Nazarene, get up and walk!” (Acts 3:6, NLT) Then Peter pulled the beggar up. The beggar’s feet and ankles were straightened and healed and strengthened and the man jumped up and began to walk around! Leaping and praising God, he goes into the temple with Peter and John. All who had walked past this man each day, saw and heard him praising God. They were astonished at what was taking place, at what God had done! This man could now walk!
There is power in the name of Jesus! By calling on the name of Jesus, we acknowledge Jesus’ humble birth to a virgin, his life and ministry on the earth, his suffering on the cross and death, that God raised him from the dead and someday, Jesus is going to return. In the name of Jesus Christ — Christ, the Messiah, the exalted Son of God, gives the power to heal. Peter didn’t heal the man, but it was through the healing power of Jesus that his legs and feet were restored. His power flowed through Peter to the beggar to restore his body physically and spiritually.
Jesus, name above all names. His name reveals who He is and His mission. When we say “in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth,” we affirm His living presence with us and His power among us. Jesus heals. Jesus restores. Jesus redeems us. In the name of Jesus, we can be restored to a right relationship with God, our Father.
We often call upon the name of Jesus for help, healing, hope and blessing. Just like the crippled beggar, we were all in a spiritually hopeless situation before we accepted Christ. We are all born into a world of sin. In Romans 3:23, it tells that we all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God. We find ourselves helpless and hopeless. Lost to a world of sin. But God, out of His love for His creation, sent His Son, Jesus, to die on a cross for our sins, so that we might be saved. There is power in the name of Jesus! Like the beggar, do you believe that Jesus is Lord and that God raised Him from the dead? Do you know the redeeming power of Jesus?