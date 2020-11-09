The year 2020 has proven to be a year of unexpected events and new experiences for one and all. Who would have thought this time last year, that we would go through all of the things we have this past year! I have found that it has been a year that has required a lot of waiting around for things to happen. In some situations, waiting causes great anticipation, especially when you are younger. For example, waiting for your birthday as a child or for Christmas, waiting for graduation, waiting to get your driver’s license. All of these times of waiting are done with great anticipation and excitement for the event that is to come. And even as an adult, waiting can bring that same excitement, such as waiting for your paycheck, your wedding day, the birth of a child, buying your home. But sometimes, waiting it not as exciting. In fact, sometimes waiting is quite the opposite. It can be difficult, lonely, or cause us to be anxious.
One of Dr. Seuss’ well-loved books, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” talks about waiting. It says in this place people are just waiting: “Waiting for a train to go or a bus to come, or a plane to go or the mail to come, or the rain to go or the phone to ring, or the snow to snow or waiting around for a Yes or a No or waiting for their hair to grow. Everyone is just waiting.” How true that is! We are often found waiting. Waiting for things in life to move forward. Waiting for answers. Waiting for events. Waiting for direction. Waiting for our prayers to be answered.
This year we have waited for answers, for direction, and for life to move forward. Waiting is hard. As humans, our natural tendency is for things to move forward. To know what is up next and not have to wait on it. To get things done. It is very difficult for us to wait. We want things done now. We want to know the answers. We want to know the future plans. We want to fix things or make things happen. We don’t like waiting and we want to be in control.
In Psalm 40:1-3, David found himself having to wait. Waiting was not easy, but it says, “I waited patiently for the LORD to help me and he turned to me and heard my cry. He lifted me out of the pit of despair, out of the mud and the mire. He set my feet on solid ground and steadied me as I walked along. He has given me a new song to sing, a hymn of praise to our God. Many will see what he has done and be amazed. They will put their trust in the Lord.” (NLT) David was waiting on God to help him. It is not easy to wait, but here David found four benefits from waiting that made the wait worth it. God heard David’s cry and he lifted him out of his despair. God set him on solid ground and as he walked through the difficulties of life, God steadied him. Finally, David says that God gave him a “new song to sing, a hymn of praise to our God.”
We will have to wait in this life. It will be difficult to wait at times. What is your response in those times of waiting? Do you try to do it on your own and make things happen sooner than they should? Do you try to take control? Do you call on the Lord in prayer and trust Him to hear and answer your prayers? The waiting that is done when we wait on God to answer our prayers is an active waiting. It is a waiting where we continue to serve the Lord. We continue to praise and worship Him. We continue to be faithful in what He has called us to at that time, to living a life that is pleasing to Him. Sometimes it is in the waiting that we gain the most. It is often in the waiting that we draw close to Him and cling to His promises. The beauty of it is that He is there, right beside us in the waiting. He is guiding, protecting, leading, and answering our prayers. He is faithful to never leave us, nor forsake us.
So how will you choose to wait? Taking control of things, doing nothing at all, or fully trusting Him? Praise Him. Serve Him. Worship Him. Wait on the Lord and He will not only see you through and renew your strength but He will give you a new song of praise to sing!