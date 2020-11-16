The older I get the more I’m beginning to realize that the reason people don’t buy into this whole “Jesus thing,” is that they don’t pick up a Bible and read for themselves firsthand what it is that Jesus said and what it is that he is really like. No story illustrates this point more clearly to me than than the one from John Chapter 8. Jesus is in the temple courts teaching and some Pharisees and teachers of the law come to him and say, “Teacher (meaning Jesus), this woman was caught in the very act of adultery. The law of Moses says we ought to stone her, what do you say?”
Jesus sees through their duplicity and recognizes the people are trying to trap him, and so he stoops down and writes something in the dirt. Following the action of writing, Jesus then asks one of the most poignant questions ever penned in the Bible when he says, “Okay stone her, but let he that has no sin cast the first stone.” At this point, scripture records that from the oldest to the youngest, all those who had brought the woman to Jesus dropped their rocks and slipped away.
However, to me this wasn’t the best part of the story. The true character of Jesus comes out when it is just he and the woman left, and he asks, “Where are your accusers? Did not one of them condemn you?” The woman replies no and Jesus says, “Then neither do I, go and sin no more.” That response should speak volumes today for both believers and non-believers alike. Jesus didn’t verbally berate her, he didn’t belittle her, and he didn’t make her feel like she had committed the unforgivable sin. His response was said in perfect love and the message was simple. Get up, dust yourself off, and go do better the next time. I don’t know about you, but I think that response is pretty cool and it shows the depth of Jesus’s true love for us.
He didn’t say that sin isn’t serious because it surely is, and he didn’t say that sin doesn’t carry serious consequences, because it surely does. But what I think Jesus was trying to convey is that I’m not about to go through immeasurable pain, suffering and eventually death on a cross, so that you can beat yourself up in perpetuity every time you make a mistake. When we sin, it should set off a series of events in our life. We need to acknowledge it, we need to repent of it and ask for forgiveness, and then finally, we need to work on doing better because that is what Jesus wants for our lives.
Jesus willingly gave up his life not so we don’t sin, but so we are not kept in eternal bondage by our sin. This level of forgiveness and freedom is what the world and our society is looking for even if they don’t even know it. Accept Jesus, and He will make sure you’re never condemned either.