It should be humbling to us human beings that a microscopic creature has brought our entire world to an almost complete standstill. An invisible “bug” has brought us to our knees. Someone has estimated that the average diameter of a human hair is comparable to 400 to 1,000 COVID-19 particles. That’s a pretty small creature and yet it packs a lot of power. When I think of this I am reminded of what Dallas Willard said one time — half jokingly, “The bugs are at the top pf the food chain.” Maybe they are! Hopefully, one day soon, we can all return to “normal.”
But should our greatest hope be found in returning to normal? To be honest, I don’t believe it should be. Scripture places our greatest hope not in the past but in the future. We are not to be hoping for normal. We are to be hoping and longing for the great renewal.
In Matthew 19:28, Jesus says these words to His disciples, “Truly, I tell you, at the renewal of all things, when the Son of Man sits on his glorious throne...” Lets stop there. Did you catch that? Jesus, in no uncertain terms, says that one day there will be a renewal of all things. This renewal idea isn’t unique to Jesus. It is a theme throughout the Scriptures. Peter in Acts 3, says that this renewal was, “promised long ago through His holy prophets.”
So believers in Jesus do not put all their hope in the past. They shouldn’t spend time longing for the “good ole days.” We can be thankful for the normalcy of the past, but our ultimate hope is in the future. Jesus came the first time to bear the sins of humanity when He died on the cross and rose again. When He comes the second time, He will purge the world of all the effects that our sin has brought upon this world. COVID-19 will no longer be a threat. The “bugs” will not rule over us. We will rule with Jesus. Heaven and earth will reconnect. God will come again to dwell with the people who have received Him as King. John tells us in Revelation 21 that there will be a new heaven and a new earth. And the One (Jesus) seated on the throne will say, “I am making everything new.”
This is so much bigger than the ideas of “heaven” that float around in our world today. This world of creation that I love will be made new again. And the God that loves me will one day come to live with us again. The will of God will be done on the earth as it is in heaven. And the world will be free from sin and its curse. That gives me hope for the future. So I am not putting my greatest hope in going back to “normal.” I am putting my ultimate hope in the renewal. I hope you are too.