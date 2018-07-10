MINOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL
SECTION 1 TOURNAMENT
ST. MARYS 6,
HARBORCREEK 2
Score by Innings
St. Marys;300;102;—;6
Harborcreek;020;000;—;2
St. Marys—6
Molly Hanslovan ss 4110, Gina Geci 3b 4231, Avery Eckels p 4122, Kaylen Eozzo 1b 3110, Calleigh Buzard c 3011, Bailey Thorwart 2b 4000, Sophia Surra rf 1000, Alison Mertz rf 2000, Alexa Uhl lf 1000, Ava Villella lf 0100, Maddie Manzel cf 1000. Totals: 27-6-8-4.
Harborcreek—2
Addison Lucas 2b 3000, Brooke Przybylski c 3010, Mariah Anderson cf 1000, hayley DeAngelo lf 1000, Talon King p 3110, Aisling McFadden 1b 2111, Kendra Carl rf 2000, Karina Reichard ss 2000, Arianna Denning 3b 1000, Tori Lybrook 3b 1000, Zoe Maldando lf 1000, Jenny Masareese cf 1000. Totals: 21-2-3-1.
Errors: St. Marys 1, HC 3. LOB: St. Marys 9, HC 2. 2B: Geci. SAC: DeAngelo. SB: Eozzo, Villella, Lanzel. HBP: Lanzel (by King).
Pitching
St. Marys: Avery Eckels-6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO.
Harborcreek: Talon King-6 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Eckels. Losing pitcher: King.
