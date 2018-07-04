MINOR LEAGUE
DISTRICT 10 TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
ST. MARYS 8,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 4, 9 innings
Score by Innings
St. Marys;001;021;004;—:8
Punxsy;013;000;000;—;4
St. Marys—8
Molly Hanslovan ss 4200, Gina Geci 3b 3210, Avery Eckels p 3210, Kaylen Eozzo 1b 4121, Calleigh Buzard c 4101, Bailey Thorwart 2b 5111, Alison Mertz rf 2000, Sophia Surra ph-rf 1000, Ava Villella lf 4010, Alexa Uhl ph-lf 1000, Maddie Lanzel cf 3000. Totals: 35-8-6-6-.
Punxsutawney—4
Brinley Hallman p 4000, Brynn 2b 4120, Makenna Gula 3b 3110, Avary Powell c 4112, Ava Roken ss 2100, Brooke young lf 3011, Brynn Hicks lf 1001, Olivia Toven 1b 2000, Mya Gallentine 1b 1000, Milaydi Hilliard cf 3000, Maggie Guidice rf 2000, Chloe Silverstein rf 1000. Totals: 30-4-5-4.
Errors: St. Marys 2, Punxsy 7. LOB: St. Marys 6, Punxsy 9. 2B: Eckels, Thorwart; Hergert, 3B: Eozzo. SAC: Geci; Roken. SB: Hanslovan, Geci, Thorwart, Mertz, Villella 2; Gula. Roken. CS: Guidice (by Buzard).
Pitching
St. Marys: Avery Eckels-9 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 9 SO.
Punxsy: Brinley Hallman-9 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Eckels. Losing pitcher: Hallman.
