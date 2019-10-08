KITTANNING – As Disney fans get ready for “Frozen 2,” ice hockey fans in Armstrong County are hoping their ice rink will once again be frozen, too.
At their meeting last week, Armstrong County Commissioners Pat Fabian, Jason Renshaw and George Skamai learned from Belmont Complex executive director Gary Montebell that the ice should be back at the ice rink before the month is out.
Montebell explained that in early September, a problem with the refrigeration system was discovered at the county-owned ice rink near Kittanning. He said the freon in the system was removed, the system was put back together, but still problems persisted.
With the floor being 30 years old, Montebell said the county looked into costs to repair or replace the system.
The commissioners approved a $301,024 contract with Minnesota Ice to install an “ice mat” on top of the old floor, which will produce the ice for the rink. He noted that some additional work will be needed to readjust the boards around the rink to make the mat work.
Montebell said that the company is expected to begin work on the new system Oct. 14 or 15, with work to be completed before the end of the month.
Fabian said that the county had already secured funding from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and that he hoped it would offset the costs for the project. He said the county would seek reimbursement for the work through DCNR.
In other building news, the commissioners rejected the two bids received last month for heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades at the county courthouse and annex.
County planning director Darin Alviano said that the bids came in well above the project estimates, and that the county’s engineer feels that better prices can be obtained by rebidding the project.
Other Business
• County elections director Jennifer Bellas said that she is looking for someone to temporarily fill the position of judge of elections in Dayton Borough for the upcoming Nov. 5 general election. She also said that anyone in any municipality interested in working at a voting precinct can contact her office at (724) 548-3222.
• The commissioners approved an agreement between the county and MVS Security Services for work on the security camera system at the county jail. Officials noted that a recent lightning strike damaged some of the equipment. The county expects that the $5,000 project will be reimbursed by insurance.
• A three-year agreement with Cyril Wecht & Pathology Associates Inc. to conduct autopsies for the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office was approved. The price was set at $1,750 per autopsy.