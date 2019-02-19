A Mahaffey woman who police first reported as missing Feb. 8 was found in DuBois Tuesday.
Punxustawney-based state police report that Delona Jade Bowser, 30, was located by members of the DuBois state police barracks in good health. She allegedly told troopers she did not come forward because she did not want to be found, and refused to cooperate with law enforcement.
She was reported missing after she failed to show up to visit her child in Grampian Feb. 4.
PSP wanted express its gratitude and appreciation for the public’s assistance, which aided law enforcement with locating Bowser and bringing peace of mind to her concerned family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.