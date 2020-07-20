As the phone rang, Virginia hoped her husband had arrived safely. “Presbyterian CICU, how may I help you?”
“May I speak to the nurse who is taking care of my husband, Harold Landers?” she asked. Her mind raced. What had happened? Why was he in Presbyterian Hospital? Why was he in the ICU? How bad was he?
Just then, a nurse answered the phone, and Virginia asked, “How is Harold Landers doing this morning? He’s my husband.”
“Well, considering the fall, he isn’t doing too badly.”
“What fall? Did he fall after he got there?”
“He fell off his barn roof. That has caused some heart problems so he’s in Coronary ICU.”
“My husband did not fall. I called an ambulance because his blood pressure was very high, and he had chest pain and was dizzy.”
“Harold Landers is here in Presbyterian Hospital. His son was here to see him yesterday. He’s doing as well as we can expect.”
Virginia tried to think of some way to convince the nurse she could not be talking about the right person. She finally said. “Look, I left the hospital in Kittanning at 2:00 AM this morning. My husband was there waiting for an ambulance to transfer him to Shadyside Hospital. Now you are telling me he has been in some other hospital for several days. My husband’s name is Harold Landers, but he cannot be the person you are talking about.”
“Oh! Oh my!” the nurse exclaimed. “Could there be two people with the same name? Just hold, please. I’ll try to find out where your husband is.”
Soon, Virginia was given a phone number which would connect her with the correct nursing unit.
Fortunately, no medications are administered, no tests are done, and no procedures are carried out without checking birthdates and identification numbers. Relying only on names can easily lead to misidentification.
That’s why Bill Jones said, “I’m so glad John 3:16 says, ‘whosoever’ rather than saying Bill Jones. If it had said, ‘Bill Jones’ I couldn’t have been sure it meant me; it might mean some other Bill Jones. Since it says, ‘whosoever,’ I know I’m included. If I accept Jesus as my Savior, I can have everlasting life.”
Many people have been misidentified at various times. Some have spent time in prison for a crime they did not commit. Others have had difficulties with credit because they had the same name as a person who did not pay their debts.
Sometimes, people are not correctly identified because they have deliberately tried to convince people to believe they are something they are not. Paul warned the Corinthians about some who were trying to appear like the apostles. He called them “false apostles, deceitful workers.” He said it was not surprising that they would act that way because they were ministers of Satan who “transforms himself into an angel of light.” (See 2 Corinthians 11:13-14.)
Among all the instances of misidentification, the most devastating are when Jesus is not recognized for who He is.
Some of the scribes claimed that Jesus was ruled by Beelzebub and that He cast out demons through Satan’s power. (See Mark 3:22.) Initially, even Jesus’ brothers did not believe in Him. (See John 7:5.) Others from His hometown decided He could not be Christ because He was just a guy from their own area. They thought nobody would know where the Christ came from. (See John 7:27.)
The disciples reported that people believed Jesus was John the Baptist or Elijah or some other prophet. When Jesus asked who they thought He was, “Peter answered and said to Him, ‘You are the Christ.’” (See Mark 8:27-29.)
Who do you think Jesus is? Your answer has eternal significance because Jesus wants to be your Savior and give you everlasting life.
Who Is Jesus?
Who did they think He was back then
When Jesus walked among them?
Some saw Him as a rabble-rouser,
Dissident, and problem.
Others couldn’t understand
How that “kid who lived next door”
Could become a Rabbi — Teacher —
Claiming to be even more.
His family thought Him lunatic,
While some folks thought that He
Was John-the-Baptist come to life
After Herod’s death-decree.
Some said He was Elijah
Who the prophecies did say
Would precede the Messiah,
Come to prepare His way.
But when Jesus asked those closest,
“What do you say of Me?”
Then Peter answered for them all,
“You’re the Christ of prophecy.”
Well, people in this modern world
Must face this question, too:
“What do you think of Jesus Christ?
And who is He to you?”
Now there are some today who say
That on this earth He trod
As Teacher and Great Prophet,
But not the Son of God.
And some name Him Messiah
And know Him crucified,
And yet they spurn the gift of life
He purchased when He died.
So what does your heart answer;
Is your faith strong and true?
Will you accept His wondrous gift
And call Him Savior, too?
It’s the most important question
In all eternity —
The Christ so many failed to know,
Just who is He to me?
Bible Verses
John 3:16 (KJV) — For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
2 Corinthians 11:13-14 (NKJV) — For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into apostles of Christ. And no wonder! For Satan himself transforms himself into an angel of light.
Mark 3:22 (NKJV) — And the scribes who came down from Jerusalem said, “He has Beelzebub,” and, “By the ruler of the demons He casts out demons.”
John 7:5 (NKJV) — For even His brothers did not believe in Him.
John 7:27 (NKJV) — “However, we know where this Man is from; but when the Christ comes, no one knows where He is from.”
Mark 8:27-29 (NKJV) — Now Jesus and His disciples went out to the towns of Caesarea Philippi; and on the road He asked His disciples, saying to them, “Who do men say that I am?”
So they answered, “John the Baptist; but some say, Elijah; and others, one of the prophets.”
He said to them, “But who do you say that I am?”
Peter answered and said to Him, “You are the Christ.”