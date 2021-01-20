DuBOIS — Needing anything but get pinned, DuBois Beavers’ Austin Mitchell chose his best option.
Just win.
With the Beavers leading 35-29 going into Mitchell’s match-ending 145-pound bout against Redbank Valley’s Dalton Bish, a Bulldogs pin would’ve given the tie-breaking win to the Bulldogs since it would’ve given them a 7-6 bouts edge.
No matter. Mitchell built an 8-0 lead, scoring a five-point move in the third period on his way to an 8-1 decision to lock up a 38-29 win over the visiting Bulldogs.
“You have to give Austin credit there,” Beavers head coach Ed Scott said. “We came out and did what he had to do. We talked about wrestling from whistle to whistle and Austin did that. We weren’t going out there to just not get pinned, but to win.”
The Beavers, now 2-1, host Hollidaysburg tonight before traveling to the Clearfield Quad on Saturday. They split the 12 bouts on the mat with the Bulldogs, who fell to 1-1 going into their trip to Franklin.
Much of that started at the beginning where the Beavers jumped out to a 23-0 lead after four bouts in a match that began at 152. Jake Krause pinned Baylee Anthony in one minute at 152, Ryan Gildersleeve picked up a pin of Noah Anderson at 172 with 10 seconds left in the bout,
Ryan White, after going up 8-7 late in the second period against Coltin Bartley at 189, pinned him with six seconds left before the end of the period.
“Being an upperclassman this year as a junior, we need Ryan going out there and scoring points for us and getting bonus points when he can,” Scott said.
Andrea Wilmoth, one of three female wrestlers in the DuBois lineup, picked up a forfeit win at 160. The other two — Aubree Donahue at 106 and Alison Young at 113 — were pinned by the Bulldogs’ Daniel Evans and Cole Bish respectively.
The Beavers took three of the final four bouts to get the win. Brendan Orr piled up an 8-0 lead against Duncan Blake at 126 and pinned him in the second period. Chandler Ho, ranked No. 8 in the latest Class AAA rankings by papowerwrestling.com, needed 43 seconds to pin Gavin Kerchinski to give the Beavers a 35-29 lead and set up Mitchell’s clincher.
“Coming off a great freshman year, we’re expecting more out of Brendan and getting more points from him this year and he did that tonight,” Scott said.
The Bulldogs won five straight bouts from 215 through 120 pounds. Their first win of the night came from Aidan Gardner and his 12-1 major over Zach Gallagher at 215. Kobe Bonanno pinned Ja’Reese Stowe in 44 seconds at heavyweight before Evans and Cole Bish notched their pins at 106 and 113.
At 120, Ridge Cook rallied in the third period for an 8-4 decision over Kam Stevenson. Down 4-3, he reversed Stevenson to start the third, then added a three-point nearfall to set the final.
The Bulldogs’ final win came with Trenten Rupp’s match-tying 9-1 major over Cadin Delaney at 132 pounds.
“Ridge wrestled a good match against a pretty formidable opponent and we had a couple of opportunities to get pins,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “Trenten had his kid on his back two or three times and just couldn’t get the fall. They did a good job, but we couldn’t get it done.”
There’s not much dwelling on results for head coach Mike Kundick, whose Bulldogs are back in action tonight and then next Tuesday at home against Brockway.
“A few things didn’t go right, that’s all and we’re good and I’m not concerned about (the loss),” Kundick said. “We have to stay healthy, that’s the main thing. We’re working for districts and there’s no team thing. We’re just trying to get each kid prepared for districts, that’s all.”
DuBOIS 38, REDBANK VALLEY 29
152-Jake Krause (D) pinned Baylee Anthony (R), 1:00. (6-0).
160-Andrea Wilmoth (D) won by forfeit. (12-0).
172-Ryan Gildersleeve (D) pinned Noah Anderson (B), 5:50. (17-0).
189-Ryan White (D) pinned Coltin Bartley (R), 3:54. (23-0).
215-Aidan Gardner (R) maj. dec. Zach Gallagher (D), 12-1. (23-4).
HWT-Kobe Bonanno (R) pinned Ja’Reese Stowe (D), :44. (23-10).
106-Daniel Evans (R) pinned Aubree Donahue (D), 3:14. (23-16).
113-Cole Bish (R) pinned Alison Young (D), :49. (23-22).
120-Ridge Cook (R) dec. Kam Stevenson (D), 8-4. (23-25).
126-Brendan Orr (D) pinned Duncan Blake (R), 3:13. (29-25).
132-Trenten Rupp (R) maj. dec. Cadin Delaney (D), 9-1. (29-29).
138-Chandler Ho (D) pinned Gavin Kerchinski (R), :43. (35-29).
145-Austin Mitchell (D) dec. Dalton Bish (R), 8-1. (38-29).