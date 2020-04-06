DuBOIS — It was announced Monday that the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run local competition originally scheduled for Sunday, May 17th at Heindl and Stern Family Fields at the DuBois City Park will be suspended until further discussion with site hosts and organizers around the country.
An official statement from LEJ Sports Group, who oversees the planning and execution of MLB Youth events and programs, said “due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, all MLB youth-focused events and activities are suspended through May. This includes MLB Pitch Hit & Run and MLB Jr. Home Run Derby.
There still may be an opportunity to extend and/or amend the season and we will be in communication should there be any opportunity to re-schedule these events.”
The Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition is a free, one-day event for boys and girls ages 7-14. Players compete in four age groups: 7/8, 9/10, 11/12, 13/14. Participants compete in either the Baseball Division or Softball Division and have the opportunity to advance through four levels of competition including Locals, Sectionals, Team Championships and the National Finals during MLB All-Star Week.
National Finalists in the past received an all-expense paid trip to MLB All-Star Week participating in an array of festivities upon arrival, including competing on-field prior to shagging fly balls during the Home Run Derby.
A final cancellation or information rescheduling a new date in DuBois will be announced at a later time.