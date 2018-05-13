DuBOIS — The DuSan Ambulance company will stage a mock accident at 1:30 p.m. Thursday for students attending the DuBois Area High School prom.
Residents are advised to disregard emergency vehicles being called to the high school at this time.
Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy skies with some morning fog. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
