Pennsylvania will receive approximately 198,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, the Department of Health confirmed Monday.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said that another 30,000 Pfizer vaccines will also arrive within the state in the coming days. Nearly 18,000 health care workers have been immunized so far as hospitals work through the initial shipment received last week.
Nationally, more than 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been distributed, with an additional 2.9 million set aside for the second shot required in 21 days.
“So that means that mitigation is more important than ever,” Levine said. “We still need to wear a mask. We need to wash our hands. We need to social distance.”
The department identified an additional 15,000 virus cases over the last 48 hours as hospitalizations fell below 6,100. Statewide positivity for the weeklong period ending Dec. 17 also dropped below 16 percent – a positive sign, Levine said.
“Right now we are certainly seeing a plateau, maybe even a slight decrease in our numbers,” she said. “If everybody does the right thing – if everybody stands united and continues those mitigation measures and stays home during the holidays, things will be much more hopeful in January.”
The administration tightened restrictions on restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues on Dec. 12 amid an alarming surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. The ban on indoor dining and drinking, youth sports and extracurriculars will expire Jan. 4, 2021.