Mollie Jane Algoe, 89, of Newmanstown, Lebanon County, and formerly of Mayport, passed away on Wednesday evening, March 3, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Alice and her son-in-law, Dan where she lived the last 12 ½ years.
Born April 19, 1931 in Timblin, she was the youngest of nine siblings born to Amos Miller and Venie Louella (Brocious) Miller.
She married Warren H. Algoe on March 13, 1948. They had 66 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2014.
She became a farmer’s wife and also worked at Hawthorn Manufactory until its closure.
The family farm was sold in 1974 and from there they moved to North Freedom.
Mrs. Algoe was a member of the North Freedom United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and helped with numerous church meals.
From 1974 until she retired, she worked at Bish’s Market and later the Dinner Bell restaurant.
Mollie Jane, as many called her, was a hard worker all of her life. She loved cooking big meals and having her family in. Her greatest joy in life was spending time at the Miller family camp “Valley Hi” with her brothers and sisters. There was always fun and laughter to be had.
Survivors include four children, Jim (Dianne) of Apple Valley, Calif., Dwight (Sarah) of Mt. Joy, Alice (Dan) of Newmanstown and Bobby of Newmanstown; two granddaughters, Erin (Chip) of Manheim and Emily (Jeff) of Marrietta; and five great-grandchildren, Ben, Colin (Tara), Noah, Jeremy and Ava.
Her husband, Warren H. Algoe preceded her in death on May 25, 2014.
All of her eight siblings have also preceded her over a span of several years.
She will be greatly missed by her family along with many nieces and nephews.
Her sense of humor brought laughter to many at the senior center in Lebanon.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
The funeral service will be on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastors Ron and Mary Buch co-officiating.
Interment will be in the Frazier Cemetery, Fairmount City (Truittsburg), Clarion County.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Mollie Jane Algoe’s honor to Hospice of Lancaster County, 2101 Oregon Pike #301, Lancaster, PA 17601.
