DuBOIS – The Penn Highlands DuBois Mom-to-Mom Breastfeeding Connection will meet from 11 a.m. to noon on Aug. 15.
This group meets at 11 a.m. the first and third Wednesday of every month in the OB Conference Room on the third floor of PH DuBois West, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois.
The group is nurse-led, but thrives on moms talking together and supporting one another. Learn about many feeding topics, get tips and helpful education and discuss the joys and challenges of having a new baby.
Alumni of the group are welcome to stop by. Babies also are welcome. For more, call (814) 375-2229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.