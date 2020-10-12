Well, folks, here we are. The last column before election day. I am fully aware that some, on both sides, have made up their minds and will not change. These are the folks who are deeply committed to candidates and their ideas. But, can they change their minds? Perhaps.
In my lifetime, there has never been an election which I consider more important. Our own future, and that of generations to come, depend on the outcome. Let’s take a look at some of the issues.
First of all, we have the Supreme Court. Throughout history, it has served as the last bastion of defense for citizens, from any abuses from the Legislative or Executive branches. At different times, the Court has been liberal, while at other times it has leaned toward the conservative side. This, I think, is as it should be. It is determined by the way people vote during elections. It would appear that the Democrats wish to change that, by packing the Court with liberal judges. In fact, Joe Biden, who I believe is nothing more than a figurehead candidate, refused to even say whether or not he would pack the Court if given the chance. His silence speaks volumes.
Abortion, especially late term abortion, is now a huge issue. It will certainly be the main topic in the confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett. Her Catholicism will be used against her, perhaps even more than it was used against Brett Kavanaugh, with the big thing being abortion. You know, it is really bizarre that Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi can call themselves Catholic when they favor abortion right up to the moment of birth.
Illegal immigration is yet another vital topic in this election. In our area, we are somewhat shielded from the most devastating effects, unlike those in places such as Texas and Arizona. Even so, we still have to pay for the problem, in the form of welfare, free health care, and a variety of other programs. It must be kept in mind that these people are criminals. They have broken our laws. Yet, instead of being punished for lawbreaking, as we would be, they are given a golden ticket. Why? Could it be that they are viewed as potential Democratic voters somewhere down the line?
Antifa and Black Lives Matter, two Communist groups, have been allowed to run wild in some of our major cities, despite President Trump’s offers to intervene. The Democratic leadership has just plain refused the offers of aid. They like to call the activities peaceful protests. What dictionary are they using? People getting beaten, even shot, businesses being looted and buildings being burned to the ground certainly does not fit my idea of peaceful protest. Does it fit yours? One idiotic DA even said that, if someone is caught looting, consideration should be given to whether or not the person needed the stolen items. I’m not kidding. This is true. Imagine the chaos that would ensue if that standard were applied to everyone in the country? It is an obvious effort to create anarchy, and to establish a Communist state. That’s how it was done throughout history. You simply make people want order so badly that they will accept anything.
Then, of course, we have COVID-19. Certain Democratic governors, including our own Tom Wolf, have done a terrible job of dealing with this problem, inundating us with unfair, unequal and ridiculous rules. For example, you can’t sit in a restaurant and drink a beer, but if you have a sandwich with it, that’s fine. Personally, although I wear one where it is required, I don’t believe that masks are effective. Those advocating these restrictions should read Poe’s “Masque of the Red Death.”