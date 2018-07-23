Softball
Junior League
East Regional
Delaware 4, St. Marys 0
Thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 9mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 73% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 79% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 71% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 7 mi
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.